Aliyah Washington vs AUM

Aliyah Washington had a team-high 24 points as UWG women's basketball defeated Alabama Huntsville 85-65 on Wednesday.

 Photo by Josh Cato

Huntsville, Al. — The University of West Georgia women's basketball team won their third consecutive game after scoring a season high 85 points in a 20-point victory over Alabama Huntsville, winning 85-65.

"We're finally starting to settle into what we're doing, and where the points are going to come from, and where the shots are going to come from," said head coach Joanna Reitz after her squad completed a season sweep of UAH. "We're doing a better job taking care of the basketball and taking great shots."

