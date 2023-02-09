Huntsville, Al. — The University of West Georgia women's basketball team won their third consecutive game after scoring a season high 85 points in a 20-point victory over Alabama Huntsville, winning 85-65.
"We're finally starting to settle into what we're doing, and where the points are going to come from, and where the shots are going to come from," said head coach Joanna Reitz after her squad completed a season sweep of UAH. "We're doing a better job taking care of the basketball and taking great shots."
The Wolves (10-13, 9-11 GSC) used a fast start and took an early 16-6 lead with eight points coming from Stephanie Torres. UAH (7-17, 7-13 GSC) would then use a 5-0 run to make the game 16-11 with 3:43 remaining in the first quarter. West Georgia would answer quickly and get two-points from Aliyah Washington, to take an 18-11 lead but UAH would answer right back with a layup from Haley Nichols and a three from Madie Kreiger to make the game 18-16. Nichols would score another layup and tie the game 18-18. Aniedi Nsenip sinked one free throw towards the end of the quarter to give UWG a 19-18 lead heading into the second quarter.
Alabama-Huntsville started the second with two quick scores and took a 22-19 lead with 7:45 remaining in the second quarter. Torres would get UWG on the board for the first time in the second quarter, but a three by UAH's Alania Taylor extended the Charger's lead by four. A personal 5-0 run by Peace Okeke gave West Georgia 26-25 lead with 4:40 left in the first half. UAH's Alania Taylor drained her second three of the quarter to give the Chargers the lead back 28-26. Aniedi Nsentip would score the next five points for UWG, while Jesse Jennings for UAH sinked one free throw to give UWG a 31-29 lead with 3:23 left in the second. West Georgia would end the first half on an 8-4 run to give UWG a 39-33 lead going into half time.
Sophia Singer initiated the third quarter for West Georgia with a three pointer, to push the lead to 42-33. UAH went on a 5-0 to cut the lead to 42-37. West Georgia and Alabama Huntsville traded baskets until a personal 5-0 run from Washington pushed the lead to 53-44 with 4:46 left in the third. UWG used the remaining 4:07 to end the third frame on a 13-2 run and took a 66-49 lead going into the final quarter.
West Georgia and Alabama Huntsville would continue to go back and forth for the game's final frame. The Wolves go onto outscore the Chargers 19-16 during the final 10:00, to secure a 85-65 road victory.
Aliyah Washington led the way for the Wolves with 24 points and eight rebounds.
"She's a great player, she's an explosive player and a great overall athlete. She's again taking good shots and attacking the basket, I'm extremely proud of her because she works hard," mentioned Reitz.
Katelyn Dunning and Stephaie Torres chipped in 16 and 13 points, respectively.
Forward Haley Nichols led UAH with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Alaina Taylor chipped in 16 points.
This marks the second time West Georgia has beaten Alabama Huntsville this season, after winning the first meeting 58-37 December 15 in Carrollton.
The Wolves knocked down 66.7 percent of their threes while the Chargers only converted 28.0 percent. UWG lost the rebounding battle 35-31.
"We had great practices and we have continued to get better and better. I commend them for their effort and resiliency and just for staying with the process.
West Georgia is back at it Saturday against West Alabama at The Coliseum.
"They beat us at their place and they're a really good team and we're going to have to have another team effort, where we don't try to play as individuals but play collectively as a unit and when we do that, we're very tough to beat," added Reitz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.