ROME — The University of West Georgia women’s basketball team closed out the 2020-21 campaign with an 89-81 Gulf South Conference East setback to Shorter on Saturday afternoon at the Winthrop-King Centre.
The Wolves (5-14, 5-14 GSC East) shot the ball well, especially in the first half, connecting at a 45-% clip, to take a 40-37 lead into halftime. But the Lady Hawks (4-13, 4-13) came through with a second consecutive strong offensive performance to prevail down the stretch for the eight-point win on the heels of Friday night’s 89-83 decision.
UWG head coach Scott Groninger thought his ballclub played better than it did the previous night, but he noted there were several factors going against it in the series finale.
For one, Shorter attempted 34 free throws on the afternoon, knocking down 29 of them, while the Wolves only made it to the charity stripe on 13 occasions for a 19-point differential overall in that department.
Additionally, West Georgia dealt with junior guard CeCe Carter getting into foul trouble and junior guard Nijeria Jordan going down with an injury following a tremendous start, scoring 13 points in 18 minutes of action.
“Nijeria really played well and then early in the third quarter, she hurt her hand and maybe broke it,” Groninger said. “We played basically the whole game without CeCe. She was in foul trouble and scored two points. So those are big factors.”
UWG junior guard Zaria Bankston served as a bright spot once again, tallying a team-high 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting with seven rebounds, while sophomore Mariah Holder posted double-figures scoring for a second-straight game with 16 points and senior forward Jayda Dooley added 12 points.
Shorter placed five scorers in double-figures offensively, led by Jasmine Gaines with 22 points, followed by Alicyn McCollum with 17, Chatham Brown and Ansley Barge with 15 apiece and Kelly Pickett with 12.
“Shorter played well for the weekend. I’ll take my hat off to them. They made the big shots when they had to,” Groninger said. “But I thought we really battled hard (Saturday).”
On Friday evening, the Wolves led for the majority of the first half and took a 41-36 advantage into the break, but the Lady Hawks shot the lights out in the second half, knocking down 18-of-23 attempts from the field, including going 6-of-8 from beyond the arc.
Shorter, which was 10-for-12 in the third quarter and 8-of-11 in the fourth, still couldn’t put the game away, however, because West Georgia also had its offense going strong powered by Bankston.
The UWG junior guard connected on a 3-pointer with 1:07 remaining in the fourth quarter to cap off a 10-2 run to cut the Shorter lead to six, but the Lady Hawks were able to seal the deal at the foul line.
Bankston led the UWG attack with 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting and 3-of-3 clip from downtown to go along with seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals, while Dooley posted 15 points, Holder added 13 and Carter and Valencia Carroll both finished with 10.
Shorter, which opened the second half on a 14-2 run and led 62-58 entering the fourth quarter, was paced by Brown, Gaines and Christian Bolden, who combined for 68 of the Lady Hawks’ 89 points.
Brown finished with a game-high 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting, while Gaines followed with 22 on 9-of-12 shooting and Bolden tacked on 20 on an 8-for-11 clip from the field.
With an unprecedented season now in the books, the UWG coaching staff will turn its focus toward offseason workouts and hitting the recruiting trail.
“The players will get to reboot for a week. We’ll sit down and start catching up with high school games and recruiting,” Groninger said. “But the players can kind of refresh and reboot and then we’ll start working on next year.”
— Special to The Times-Georgian
