The 2021 volleyball season is 34 days and 15 games old and the West Georgia Wolves have traveled 3,644 miles with just one home match. That road trip concluded Wednesday evening in Augusta with a loss to the Augusta Jaguars, 3-1 at Christenberry Fieldhouse.
The Wolves will return to the friendly confines of The Coliseum this weekend with the beginning of a four-game homestand, but the week began with another nailbiter on the road.
West Georgia began the game with a 6-2 run, but the Jaguars fired back and caught the Wolves at 13-13. For the remainder of that set and the second set, Augusta held the momentum, winning 26-24 in the first followed by a 25-18 victory in the second set. UWG took back some of that momentum late in the second set, fighting back from a 22-13 deficit to take a 25-18 loss.
That momentum carried over into the third set, as West Georgia jumped out to a 9-3 early in the frame. Augusta cut into the lead, and just past the midpoint of the set, the Wolves held on to a slim 17-15 advantage. West Georgia then reeled off seven consecutive points to take a commanding 24-17 lead before winning the set 25-18.
In the fourth set, the two teams battled back-and-forth for much of the set, and the Wolves found themselves with a three-point advantage at 22-19. Augusta went on a 5-0 run to move to match point. Tierra White and Taylor Spradley went back-to-back with kills to take a 25-24 lead and put the Wolves in position to force a fifth set. The Jaguars responded with three points in a row to end the match with a 27-25 win in the final set.
White led the offensive charge with 12 kills and added four blocks. Spradley was the only other UWG player in double-figures for kills with 10 and Autumn Mayes dished out 31 assists in the match. Mayes was also the leader on the back line with 21 digs in the match.
West Georgia will return home this weekend, taking on GSC foes Shorter (Friday, 6 p.m.) and Lee (Saturday, 2 p.m.).
