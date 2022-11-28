A tough day shooting the basketball and a season-high in turnovers led to the UWG women's basketball team dropping their first game in Gulf South Conference play, falling to number six Union, 79-49, on Saturday.
West Georgia (3-3, 2-1 GSC) committed 26 turnovers and shot just 33.3 percent from the field, including a 2-for-12 performance from beyond the arc, in the loss. Union (3-0, 3-0 GSC) scored 30 points off of turnovers in the win and shot over 50 percent from the field.
The Bulldogs came out with a full court, high-pressure defense that forced 15 first half turnovers by the Wolves. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs poured in five three-pointers in the opening quarter to jump out to a 25-11 lead.
In the second quarter, West Georgia's offense struggled to find the basket, as Aliyah Washington's three-pointer at the 3:49 mark, was the Wolves' first field goal of the period. The Wolves were outscored 16-10 in the second and trailed the Bulldogs 41-21 at the halftime break.
Union continued their press defense into the second half, and led by as much as 35 late in the final quarter.
The Wolves got 11 points from Stephanie Torres to lead the way while Aliyah Washington added eight and Calie Thrower scored seven. Pece Okeke led the Wolves on the glass with seven rebounds while Aniedi Nsentip had five.
The loss dropped the Wolves back to .500 on the season, and snapped a there-game win streak. UWG is now 0-3 away from The Coliseum on the season.
West Georgia will be on the road in their next action, heading to Valdosta on Thursday, December 1 to take on archival Valdosta State in GSC play.
