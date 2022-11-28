A tough day shooting the basketball and a season-high in turnovers led to the UWG women's basketball team dropping their first game in Gulf South Conference play, falling to number six Union, 79-49, on Saturday.

West Georgia (3-3, 2-1 GSC) committed 26 turnovers and shot just 33.3 percent from the field, including a 2-for-12 performance from beyond the arc, in the loss. Union (3-0, 3-0 GSC) scored 30 points off of turnovers in the win and shot over 50 percent from the field.

