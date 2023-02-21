UWG WBB vs. LEE

UWG women’s basketball fell 71-50 in a key GSC contest with Lee last Saturday.

 Photo by Josh Cato

The University of West Georgia women’s basketball team lost a 71-50 decision to Lee on Saturday afternoon.

West Georgia (11-15, 9-13) struggled to shoot the ball, only converting 32.7% of their looks. Lee (22-4, 20-2 GSC) shot 44.3% from the field and made 37.0% of their outside shots.

