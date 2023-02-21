The University of West Georgia women’s basketball team lost a 71-50 decision to Lee on Saturday afternoon.
West Georgia (11-15, 9-13) struggled to shoot the ball, only converting 32.7% of their looks. Lee (22-4, 20-2 GSC) shot 44.3% from the field and made 37.0% of their outside shots.
Lee started the first quarter quickly jumping out to an early 9-3 lead. The Wolves would then use a Stephanie Torres layup and a three-pointer from Sophia Singer to cut Lee’s lead to one. An ensuing free throw from Torres knotted the game up at 9 with 3:03 remaining in the first. The Lady Flames would end the first quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 15-9 lead after one.
Lee started the second quarter off with two points courtesy of Addison Smith, which was quickly answered by Maya Timberlake, who made a layup of her own. A Peace Okeke layup made the score 17-13 with 5:07 left in the second. After baskets from both teams, Sara Viti hit a big three to the lead down to one, with 2:58 left in the half.
A Mallory Hampton layup extended Lee’s lead back to three but Torres three tied the game at 21 with 2:23 left. Lee would use a 5-0 run to regain the lead 26-21. West Georgia would end the half on a 6-3 run to cut the deficit to three and go into the half trailing 29-26.
Lee used an 8-2 run to begin the third quarter and led 37-28 with 6:51 left in the third. West Georgia would use their own 8-2 to cut the lead down to three with 3:19 remaining in the third. A three by Mallory Hampton gave Lee a 42-36 lead at the 2:55 mark. Lee would go on to score six more points before the quarter ended, while UWG would score four and trail 48-40 heading into the final frame.
The final quarter was all Flames. Lee would go on to outscore the Wolves 23-10 in the last 10:00 and win 71-50.
Torres led the way with 12 points. Forward Peace Okeke recorded her eighth double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
For Lee, Mallory Hampton finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.
UWG is back in action on Wednesday, February 22 when we take on Mississippi College in our final regular season road game.
