Katelyn Dunning

UWG women's basketball extended their home winning streak to three games with a 71-66 win over Mississippi College. Pictured is Katelyn Dunning.

 Photo by Josh Cato

The UWG women's basketball team moved to 6-1 at home on Wednesday after a 71-66 win over the Mississippi College Choctaws.

West Georgia shot 44.4% from the field and 80.6% (29-36) from the free throw line, propelling the Wolves to their third straight win at home.

