Cleveland, Tn. — The University of West Georgia women's basketball team dropped a Gulf South Conference matchup against Lee University on Monday night, losing 72-45.
West Georgia (5-7, 4-6) remains winless on the road, losing their seventh consecutive game away from Carrollton this season. The Wolves struggled to contain Haley Schubert who scored 24 points on 66% shooting from the field. West Georgia made 36% of their field goals as a team, while Lee (12-2, 10-0 GSC) converted 49%.
The Wolves came out of the gates struggling to make shots, managing to shoot only 25% on 3-of-12 shooting. Lee ended the first quarter on an 8-2 run to take a 16-9 lead into the second quarter.
Midway through the second quarter, Lee used an 8-2 run to push their lead to 26-14 with 3:41 left in the second quarter. After a series of scores from West Georgia and their only three from Maya Timberlake, the Flames' lead was 29-21 heading into halftime.
Lee came into the second half on fire as they used a 9-2 run, over the first four minutes in the third quarter, to extend their lead to 43-21. West Georgia would not be denied as they used a 7-0 run in the final 3:35 left in the third quarter, with five points coming from free throws by Peace Okeke and Sophia Singer to go into the final quarter trailing 48-38.
Lee would use a huge fourth quarter to put the Wolves away for good, outscoring UWG 24-7 in the final period.
Okeke finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds, for her third double-double this season.
Aliyah Washington and Stephanie Torres chipped in seven and six points respectively.
UWG Will be back in action on January 4 at The Coliseum against Mississippi College at 7:30 PM.
