UWG WBB vs Lee

UWG women's hoops fell to Lee on Monday, 72-45, in a GSC contest. Pictured is UWG's Calie Thrower.

 Photo by Bryant Gray

Cleveland, Tn. — The University of West Georgia women's basketball team dropped a Gulf South Conference matchup against Lee University on Monday night, losing 72-45.

West Georgia (5-7, 4-6) remains winless on the road, losing their seventh consecutive game away from Carrollton this season. The Wolves struggled to contain Haley Schubert who scored 24 points on 66% shooting from the field. West Georgia made 36% of their field goals as a team, while Lee (12-2, 10-0 GSC) converted 49%.

