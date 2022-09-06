UWG vs Emory Volleyball

West Georgia volleyball lost its home opener to 14th-ranked Emory on Tuesday by a total of just 15 points over four sets. Autumn Mayes (17) sets for Sanai Young (15).

 Photo by Julia Mothersole/UWG Athletics

Only a total of 15 points over four sets decided the University of West Georgia’s home volleyball opener on Tuesday, as the Lady Wolves (5-3) fell 3-1 to the 14th-ranked Emory Eagles (3-1).

The Wolves scored the first point of every set they played, but they could not maintain a lead against an Emory team that ended the night with a total of 58 kills. The Wolves ended with 41 on the night.

