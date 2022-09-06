Only a total of 15 points over four sets decided the University of West Georgia’s home volleyball opener on Tuesday, as the Lady Wolves (5-3) fell 3-1 to the 14th-ranked Emory Eagles (3-1).
The Wolves scored the first point of every set they played, but they could not maintain a lead against an Emory team that ended the night with a total of 58 kills. The Wolves ended with 41 on the night.
In set one, after taking the first point of the game, West Georgia quickly fell behind thanks to an early 4-0 run by the Lady Eagles. A block by UWG’s Sanai Young cut it to as close as 22-20 Emory, but the Eagles would hold on to take the first set 25-22.
The second set went similarly. Emory had a late one-point lead at 23-22, and they took the set following a UWG service error and an Emory block for the 25-22 win.
Service errors at inopportune times plagued the Lady Wolves in the loss. West Georgia ended with 14 total service errors compared to 12 for Emory.
Set three was a positive note for West Georgia in the loss. The Wolves started the set with a 6-1 run, but Emory would later tie things up. West Georgia finally broke away after being tied 17-17, outscoring Emory 8-5 to take the set. Kelli Kaiser delivered the winning kill for set three.
Set four would be the most lopsided of the night, as Emory went up by as much as 24-16. UWG came surging back on the match point, but an Emory block just outside the reach of Isabella Steffel would win the set and the match for the Lady Eagles.
Emory ended the night with three players with double-digit kills, as Alana Dawson and Jessica Majka both had 15, and Lily Martin had 10. Libero Deborah Hong ended the night with a whopping 30 digs.
For the hometown Wolves, Sarah Pipping led the team with 11 kills, and just behind her was Emilee Harris with 10. Libero Sydney Blackmon had a stellar night diving all over the court, ending the night with a team-leading 22 digs.
The Wolves front line as a whole had a good night with a total of 10 blocks, but they also finished with nine block errors, compared to just one by Emory.
UWG volleyball’s next game will again be at home this Friday, as they host a Gulf South-Peach Belt conference crossover tournament. The Wolves play Georgia College and Augusta on Friday and USC Aiken on Saturday.
