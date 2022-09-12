Florence Pegrum

Florence Pegrum had one of two goals in West Georgia's 2-0 win over rival Valdosta State Sunday afternoon.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal via UWG Athletics

VALDOSTA Ga. — It was a fun road trip to South Georgia for the University of West Georgia soccer team as they came away with a 2-0 victory over rival Valdosta State on Sunday afternoon in the Gulf South Conference opener for both teams.

It was the second straight clean sheet for the Wolves as Haley Brinkman kept the Blazers out of the goal on Sunday.

