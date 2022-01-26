The Villa Rica Lady Wildcats couldn't maintain a strong start on Tuesday and fell to Lithia Springs 57-50
Villa Rica jumped out to a pretty hot start. Their first significant play was a steal forced in their 2-3 defense, and shortly after, Kaleah Bailey had a couple assists to Kaela Ward and Aaliyah Sparks to make it a 4-0 Villa Rica lead.
It didn’t take long for Lithia Springs to get back into the game. Ayana Richmond picked apart the Wildcats’ zone with jumpers near the foul line, and Cameryn Morris used a couple baseline drives and Lithia Springs tied it up at 12-12, but Villa Rica got the lead back just before the buzzer with a jump shot from Bailey.
The first two scores of the second were from the Lady Lions. Amaya Richmond hit a deep three from the right wing, and Ayana Richmond hit yet another jumper from near the foul line. Villa Rica called a timeout, as they were now down 17-14. This was a big turning point in the game.
“I thought offensively, we controlled the pace pretty well,” head coach James Gribben said. “Overall, I thought we played okay offensively, it was just defensively. That’s a good team. They can shoot the basketball. We weren’t crawling up and getting enough ball pressure.”
Both Richmonds for Lithia Springs had big second quarters to keep the game in favor of the Lady Lions. Despite a solid team effort from Villa Rica, Lithia Springs had a 30-24 lead going into halftime.
Villa Rica started the second half with a bang. It was a Byford three from the left wing that cut the Lion lead to just three points. Ayana Richmond responded with a score off a rebound, but after a pair of scores from Villa Rica’s Sparks, the Lions only had a 32-31 lead. It was anyone’s game.
It was mostly a back-and-forth affair for this stretch, but Villa Rica had some rebounding struggles in the third that cost them some opportunities, and the Wildcats fell back behind 43-37. Amaya Richmond sent a three, and Bailey had a jumper for two, and the girls went into the fourth at 46-39.
Early in the fourth, Villa Rica went into a trap defense that gave Lithia Springs some problems and forced a missed shot, but later on they backed out of it and the Lions went on a run. Midway through the fourth, Lithia Springs jumped ahead at a score of 55-44, and Villa Rica called a timeout.
After the timeout, Villa Rica gained some valuable free throws in crunch time, but it wasn’t enough to claw completely out of their deficit. The Lady Wildcats started fouling with less than a minute left, but there wasn’t enough time or luck to save them from a 7 point Lithia Springs lead, and the Lady Wildcats fell 57-50.
