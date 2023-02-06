VILLA RICA — Wildcat basketball hosted Tri-Cities in region action on Saturday.
Following a 59-58 nail-biting win over Creekside on Friday, Villa Rica’s boys were outpaced in a 85-54 loss, while the girls won their second-straight game, 71-57.
With the win, Villa Rica’s girls (13-8, 8-6) moved ahead of Tri-Cities to take the fifth-place spot in region 5-5A, while the loss places Villa Rica’s boys (7-15, 5-9) in sixth place, two games behind Creekside.
Both Villa Rica teams have two region games left, at Midtown Tuesday and against Mays Friday, to close the regular season.
Girls
After having some difficulty getting past Tri-Cities’ full-court defense in the first half, the Lady Wildcats placed Kendall Ward at center court in the second half to help clear the half-court line, while also adding in some full-court pressure to their own defense.
This strategy proved to be a difference maker, as Villa Rica went on a 10-0 run to start the third quarter, capped off by a three pointer by Gracie Byford. Byford led Villa Rica with 27 total points, including seven different three-point field goals.
Kiyah Swint was second in scoring for Villa Rica with 19 points, and Amiya Frazier came in at third, approaching double figures with nine points.
Tri-Cities held the lead for a large portion of the first half. Villa Rica had the lead at 6-5 in the first quarter before the Lady Bulldogs went on an 8-0 run, answered only by a Byford layup to end the quarter.
This run put Tri-Cities in front 13-8 to start the second quarter, which was essentially the difference in the first half. Villa Rica scored 21 in the second period, led by Kiyah Swint with eight, while Tri-Cities scored 22, giving the Bulldogs a 35-29 lead to carry into the locker room.
Three different Wildcats capitalized on steals in their early-third-quarter run, including Gabbi Grant, Swint, and Byford. Tri-Cities finally got on the board in the second half with a steal-score combo from Paris Shelton, but with five points from Byford and Frazier’s second three pointer of the night, Villa Rica was ahead by ten, 47-37.
Villa Rica sustained this lead to go into the fourth up 56-46. The same as the third quarter, Villa Rica held Tri-Cities to eleven points in the final frame. The Wildcats scored 15 in the fourth, including six from Swint, four points from Zana Graham, and another Byford three, and Skye Johnson capped the win off with an and-one layup.
Boys
Tri-Cities had four different players in double figures as Villa Rica fell behind early in the region loss.
Villa Rica was led by Jatavius Shivers with 18 points in the paint and from the stripe, while JT Dumas and Xavier Buckner contributed ten points apiece. No other Wildcats had more than two field goals.
Through the first four minutes, Villa Rica was down 8-5. That was before Tri-Cities went on a 13-2 run in the next minute and 42 seconds, forcing a Villa Rica timeout with the score at 21-7.
Villa Rica cut into the Bulldogs’ lead thereafter, and Will Wallace took a steal for a layup to make the lead single digits, 27-18, at the end of the first quarter.
Added to the scoring deficit, one minute into the second quarter, a collision underneath the Tri-Cities basket sent both Wallace and Dorian Jordan out of the game for Villa Rica, and Tri-Cities extended their lead to 51-35 at halftime.
It was the third quarter in which the Bulldogs sealed the game, outscoring the Wildcats 28-12, as Malique Johnson had his biggest quarter with 14 points. Johnson led Tri-Cities with 23 points for the game.
With a 32-point deficit at 79-47, the fourth quarter was cut to six minutes. Villa Rica added seven points compared to six for Tri-Cities in the fourth.
