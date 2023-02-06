Gracie Byford 3PT Shot

Villa Rica's Gracie Byford hit a total of seven three pointers on her way to 27 points in a 71-57 region win over Tri-Cities on Saturday.

 Photo by Michael Valentine

VILLA RICA — Wildcat basketball hosted Tri-Cities in region action on Saturday.

Following a 59-58 nail-biting win over Creekside on Friday, Villa Rica’s boys were outpaced in a 85-54 loss, while the girls won their second-straight game, 71-57.

