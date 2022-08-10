Bats went wild on Tuesday night for Villa Rica Softball in their first game of the season, as they powered past Lithia Springs 15-0 in a quick three-inning game.
Villa Rica took an early 4-0 lead batting in the bottom of the first, highlighted by a two-RBI triple by Olivia Wooten on the first pitch of her at-bat.
The Wildcats scored the majority of their runs in the bottom of the second. Gracie Scott led off the inning for the Wildcats, knocking back a home run to get things started, and the team would later add on three more runs off three errors by the Lions.
But they were not done yet. Continuing in the second inning, Wooten added on another extra-base hit on the night with an RBI double, and Emily Ferro and Scott had back-to-back RBI singles before the end of the inning, making it 11-0 Villa Rica through two.
Villa Rica went on to add four runs in the third to seal the run-rule victory, including a lead-off double by Taylor Lovingood and an RBI single by Emilee Scara.
Toree Wofford pitched the shutout game through three innings for the Wildcats, allowing just one hit on top of seven strikeouts and one walk.
Aniya Moore took the loss in the circle for Lithia Springs, surrendering 15 runs on eight hits with one strikeout and eight walks.
Lovingood led Villa Rica at the plate with two hits on three at-bats, and Wooten led the team in RBIs with two on the night.
Lithia Springs committed a total of five errors in the field compared to a clean slate for Villa Rica.
Villa Rica (1-0) will play at Midtown today at 5:55 p.m. and Lithia Springs (0-2-1) will take on Chapel Hill at home at 5:30 p.m.
