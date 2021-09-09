The Villa Rica Wildcats softball team, led by Emily Ferro in the circle, shut down Grady, throwing a complete game 12-0 shutout on Thursday
The offense came up big as well scoring seven runs in the third inning. That offensive firepower was led by Addie Orr, Chloe Smith, and Maddie Mcguire, all driving in runs in the inning.
Villa Rica Wildcats Varsity fired up the offense in the first inning. Toree Wofford doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
Villa Rica Wildcats Varsity put up seven runs in the third inning. The rally was led by a single by Orr, an error on a ball put in play by Smith, and a double by McGuire.
Ferro went four innings, allowing no runs on one hit while striking out ten and walking one.
“Ferro has been great for us in her last two outings,” Wildcats’ coach Cody Skinner said. “She has done a good job of getting ahead of her hitters and working low in the zone with all of her pitches. She is a young talented player who is starting to buy in and understand her role on a loaded pitching staff.”
When it comes to the offensive production the Wildcats have enjoyed, Skinner said it starts at the top.
“The offensive firepower is anchored by our only senior in the leadoff spot (Sarah Barrett), Skinner said. “She does a great job of setting the tone for us from the start.”
Add in the fact that she is “followed by three good power hitters in sophomore Chloe Smith, juniors Emilee Scara, and Toree Wofford.
“Addie has always been a big lift for us this year at the plate with consistent swings at the plate all season,” Skinner added.”
Skinner also sent some praise to a few of his new faces.
“We also have some newcomers that have really stepped in and helped at the bottom of the lineup with production,” Skinner said in reference to sophomore Olivia Wooten, whom Skinner said “has been a big lift for the lower portion of the lineup.”
Add in the platoon mix of “other good hitters that know their role each day, we continue to instill in our hitters ‘be aggressive on strikes and good things will happen, hit good pitches and don’t get yourself out by chasing bad pitches out of the zone.’ ”
The Wildcats, whom MaxPreps ranked No. 12, have some big games ahead in the Buc Bash Tournament this weekend.
The Cats get what Skinner called “a good East Paulding team” in the opening game.
Game 2 will be versus Walton and game 3 will be against Mt. Paran team over the next two days.
