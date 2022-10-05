Amira Johnson High Five

Carrollton's Amira Johnson high fives head coach Cali Barron after hitting a two-run homer over center field.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

There were a total of five lead changes in a area softball showdown between Villa Rica and Carrollton on Tuesday, but ultimately it was a big fourth inning for Carrollton that allowed the Trojans to hang on for an 8-7 victory.

The Trojans were up early, as they loaded the bases and Kyla Harley took a walk to punch a 1-0 lead on their ticket in the top of the second.

