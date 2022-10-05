There were a total of five lead changes in a area softball showdown between Villa Rica and Carrollton on Tuesday, but ultimately it was a big fourth inning for Carrollton that allowed the Trojans to hang on for an 8-7 victory.
The Trojans were up early, as they loaded the bases and Kyla Harley took a walk to punch a 1-0 lead on their ticket in the top of the second.
But Villa Rica tied it up and took the lead 2-1 in the bottom of the inning on a Maddie McGuire line-drive double and a error on a ball put into play by Addie Orr.
The back-and-forth affair continued. Carrollton took the lead back on a two-RBI double by Audrey Lasseter, but Villa Rica tied things up and took a 5-3 lead on an Emily Scara solo homer and balls put into play by Olivia Wooten and Emma Seymour.
Just as Villa Rica earned the biggest lead for either team so far in the game, Carrollton went and took a three-run advantage of their own, scoring five runs in the fourth.
In this inning, Olivia Mason sent in the first two runs with a ground out into a fielder’s choice, and Amira Johnson put the exclamation point on the inning with a two-run shot over the center-field fence.
Lasseter went on to drive in the final run of the fourth with the help of a Villa Rica error, making it 8-5 going into the Villa Rica’s turn at the plate in the fourth.
Though the Wildcats cut the Carrollton lead back down to one run on a Wooten two-RBI double in this frame, both teams struggled to string hits together after the fourth inning.
Not only did Lasseter bat in the final run of the night for the Trojans, but she also earned the win for Carrollton in the pitcher’s circle. Despite allowing seven runs through the first four innings, the rest of the game was a shutout for Lasseter with a total of five strikeouts
As for Villa Rica, pitcher Torree Wofford took the loss, going four innings and surrendering eight runs on seven hits with four strikeouts. Aubrey Kerst pitched a no-hitter through three innings in relief, but Carrollton had already built enough of a lead to sneak by with a win.
