Carrollton had been on the edge of a run-rule win against region foe Campbell on Tuesday, but the Lady Spartans came raging back to tie the game at eight runs apiece.
Thanks to a MaKynna Goodman walk-off home run, the Lady Trojans celebrated with a 9-8 region win.
Carrollton built an 8-0 lead through the first four innings of the game.
Olivia Mason and Amira Johnson both had RBI hits to make it 2-0 through the first. Then, in the second inning, a two-RBI triple by Kaila Phillips and a sacrifice ground out by Mason made it 5-0 Trojans.
In inning number four, Carrollton put together three more runs on balls put into play by Mason and Phillips yet again. With this 8-0 lead, Carrollton was one shutout inning away from an eight-run, five-inning run rule win.
But the game did not go like that. Campbell hit five consecutive singles in the fifth inning, scoring two runs on a hit by Ally Bounds. These two runs were enough to keep Campbell in the game, 8-2.
Not only did they stay in the game, but they came roaring back, scoring a total of six runs in the seventh and final inning. Two of these runs were on a single and a walk, but the other four rounded the bases on a grand slam by Charlotte Keib.
This tied the game at 8-8, but Carrollton quickly responded with a home run of their own. Goodman led off the seventh inning for the Lady Trojans. After watching strike one go by and fouling off the next two pitches, she faced an 0-2 count.
On the next pitch, she found the barrel of the bat, launching a shot over center field for the walk-off home run.
Carrollton was scheduled to take on the one-seed East Coweta in the second round of the tournament on Wednesday. Updates on tournament results will follow.
