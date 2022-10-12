MaKynna Goodman

MaKynna Goodman hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 7th inning to push Carrollton past Campbell 9-8 in region play.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

Carrollton had been on the edge of a run-rule win against region foe Campbell on Tuesday, but the Lady Spartans came raging back to tie the game at eight runs apiece.

Thanks to a MaKynna Goodman walk-off home run, the Lady Trojans celebrated with a 9-8 region win.

