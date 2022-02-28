Late misses at the foul line were critical in the Carrollton’s Lady Trojans’ season-ending loss to the Rockdale County Lady Bulldogs in the second round of state basketball playoffs 59-55.
The first three quarters all ended with key buzzer-beater three point attempts. At the end of the first quarter, Carrollton was up 16-15 with 4.3 seconds to go. Rockdale County’s Danielle Carnegie knocked down a three to put Rockdale up 18-16 going into the second quarter.
The Trojans had trouble with Carnegie all night.
“They’ve got a special kid on their team right there,” head coach Shon Thomaston said, “When you’re sending two kids at a girl and she’s still making every play, there’s not a whole lot you can say or do. She’s just a talent.”
Carnegie finished the game with 25 points.
In the second quarter, Carrollton got their chance to hit their own buzzer-beater under very similar circumstances. The game was tied at 30-30, and the Trojans had an inbound with 4.2 seconds left before the half.
Deuce Obasuyi got her shot up in times, but it bounced off the rim, and the teams went into the locker rooms with a clean slate at 30-30.
At the end of the third, it was Rockdale County’s turn for another buzzer beater in a close game. The Lady Bulldogs were up 40-39. Carrollton missed four layups in the third quarter alone that allowed Rockdale to keep the lead.
Rockdale had an inbound with 7.8 seconds left, and once again, Carnegie made the shot, this time from the left corner. Rockdale went into the fourth up 43-39.
Early in that final frame, the Lady Trojans erased the deficit. Shamari Vaughn off the bench hit a three that tied the game at 46-46 with five minutes left. After this, however, Rockdale outscored the Trojans 7-2, putting the defending state champs down five with two minutes to go.
Carrollton came back to make it close, but in the final moments, foul shots determined the outcome. The Trojans were down 57-55 when Jasmine Jones went to the line. Both shots hit the front of the rim, and that proved to be the Lady Trojans’ last opportunity.
Thomaston reflected on their season after the game.
“I guess the biggest thing right now is, you know, just thinking about my seniors who have done a lot in this Trojan uniform in their careers,” he said. “Even though we came up short in the second round of the state playoffs, it still doesn’t take away from all the great things they’ve done.”
Carrollton ends the season at 24-5, and Rockdale moves to 20-7 going into the elite eight. The Lady Trojans were led by Deuce Obasuyi, who had 27 points in the loss. Also in double digits was Eghosa Obasuyi with 10.
