The Lady Trojans were looking to continue their undefeated trend on Friday at the East Paulding Raiders with a record of 3-4. Carrollton’s boys’ team, at 3-3, looked to bounce back from a loss at Villa Rica as they traveled to face a Raiders team with a record of 4-2. The Lady Trojans continued their dominant trend with a 78-33 win over the Raiders, and the boys’ team rode the bus home with another heartbreaking loss on their minds at a score of 78-76 in double overtime.
In the girls’ game, Carrollton’s Jasmine Jones started early with a three from the left side of the arc. The Trojan defense stopped the Raiders several times and came back with 11 more points before the Raiders could score. Halle Ververk came away with the first points for the Raiders, making both shots on a two-point foul. However, Carrollton’s Eghosa Obasuyi and Kanija Daniel came back with a short jumper and a layup, respectively.
The Raiders got into the game with four points from Wunmi Atiba and two from Destinee Lovejoy to make the game 17-8. The teams then traded two-pointers, and the game looked somewhat close at 20-10, even though the Trojans were still on top by a fair margin.
The Raider’s Atiba and Lovejoy connected on a pass and lay-in, but Carrollton countered when Kehinde Obasuyi sunk a three. Then, Carrollton’s Kanija Daniel added on another score off a steal. Mckayla Mann for East Paulding and Kehinde Obasuyi for Carrollton traded threes. Although the Raiders fought back midway through the second quarter, Carrollton’s full-court defense and accurate shooting allowed the Trojans to practically run away with the game before halftime. It was 39-19 at the half.
The Raiders started strong in the third with two points from Lovejoy, but the Trojans responded with two from both Jones and Marneja Daniel. Carrollton’s aggressive defense simply proved to be too much for the Raiders to handle. The Trojans barely allowed East Paulding to hold onto the ball for any length of time in the second half.
The Lady Trojans broke 50 points with five and a half minutes left in the third, and they broke 60 points with about three minutes left in the same quarter. When the Trojans broke 60, East Paulding trailed behind with 28. Other than a three and a few strong shots in the paint, the Raiders could not keep up the pace on offense. It was 64-30 going into the fourth, and the Lady Trojans did nothing but add onto their lead after then.
In the fourth quarter, during a scramble for the ball near half-court, Carrollton’s Kanija Daniel fell to the floor and stood up holding her jersey to her mouth. Daniel said she was okay as she walked off the court, but she sat on the bench for the final minutes of the contest. Carrollton came away with another dominant victory at 78-33, and thankfully Daniel looked perfectly healthy as the Trojans walked to the locker room.
The boys’ game started out as a defensive struggle in the first minute. The first points were two free throws from Carrollton’s O’Brien Watkins. After these, Carrollton went on a run to go up 6-0. East Paulding countered with their own run to take the lead. Sebastian Tidor for East Paulding had a deep three and a dunk off of a steal, and Nazhier Anderson took a shot for three. The Raiders went up 8-6.
Carrollton had back-to-back layups to go up 10-8, but East’s Tidor kept going with another three and driving layup. Demari Witherspoon had two layups as well, and the Raiders went up 19-12. The game was 21-13 in favor of the Raiders at the end of the first.
The Trojans began to cut into the Raiders’ lead in the second quarter. During this stretch, Trojans Keshaun Pace had seven points, and Nolan Sorrells had three. East Paulding cashed in a free throw and another three from Tidor, but that was all. The Trojans cut down the Raiders’ lead to 25-23. Carrollton finally took back the lead with a three from Nik Harness, and Watkins added to it with a steal off the Raiders’ inbound. It was 30-27 and the Trojans looked hopeful.
However, East Paulding took back the lead quickly and made the game 31-30. At the time the Raiders put up their shot for the lead, Carrollton defended with only 4 men. Pace had tumbled to the court on the other end. He limped off, carrying his weight on the shoulders of the training staff, and the game continued. Carrollton took back the lead even in Pace’s absence, and they extended the lead with threes from Hudson Blackmon and Harness. The Trojans were up 38-33 at the half.
In the second half, Carrollton initially added to their lead with a short jumper to start, but the Raiders started a comeback with yet another three from Tidor. East Paulding’s Anderson had a short jump shot of his own, and the game was tied at 40-40. It seemed like the game was tied for the rest of the quarter as the teams went back and forth down the floor. Each team entered the fourth quarter with 48 points.
In the fourth, East Paulding established a new lead quickly. Then, Carrollton’s Pace came back into the game. Even though he was slightly limping, he sank a three that made the game 53-51, and Blackmon tipped in a shot that tied the game yet again, this time at 53 points. Both teams then added ten points apiece down the next stretch. East Paulding sunk a layup to go up by two with around 40 seconds left in the game. After the inbound, the Raiders almost came away with a steal around halfcourt, but it turned into a jump ball that went to the Trojans. The Trojans inbounded the ball, and Carrollton’s Watkins laid in the tying basket to force the game into overtime.
From the overtime tip, neither team knew which side was their goal. A confused Tidor dunked the ball, perhaps on his own goal, and the officials started overtime for a second time, this time clarifying which side belonged to each team. Carrollton gained a three-point lead near the end of the first overtime at 72-69, and East Paulding called a timeout with 40 seconds left. The Raiders got the ball, and Tidor had a clutch three-pointer that sent the game into a second overtime period at 72 points apiece.
Tidor had an acrobatic layup that put the Raiders up 74-72, but Carrollton tied with two points from Watkins. The teams exchanged layups and the game stayed tied at 76-76. Anderson for East Paulding retook the lead with what appeared to be a stepback three. The scoreboard read 79-76 at that time. Carrollton inbounded the ball with around 20 seconds left in double overtime. The Trojans kept the ball outside the arc, as they thought they needed three points to keep the game alive. The Raiders blocked and batted several three-point attempts by the Trojans, and the scoreboard read 78-76 when the buzzer sounded. Apparently, Anderson’s shot had only been for two. One can only speculate if the scoreboard affected the Trojans’ strategy in the final seconds of the game, but regardless, the Raiders slipped by with a win at 78-76.
