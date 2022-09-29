Carrollton starting pitcher Audrey Lassetter did not allow a single run in a softball showdown on Wednesday, as the Lady Trojans run-ruled Cedartown 12-0.
Makynna Goodman led Carrollton in the win at the plate, going three-for-three and driving in a total of five runs on the night. The highlight of her night was a three-run home run in the bottom of the first.
Carrollton’s first run of the game got on the board just before then, however, as Olivia Mason grounded out to send Kyla Harley home.
The Lady Trojans later tallied five runs in the fourth inning for their biggest frame of the night. The big inning was led by a number of Carrollton batters, including Amira Johnson, Goodman, and Savannah Nicholson, who all drove in runs in the frame.
Nicholson’s fourth-inning hit was also happened to be a three-run homer that put the game into run-rule territory.
A single by Ivari Boozer in the second inning was likely the high point of the night for Cedartown, as they struggled to find hits.
Carrollton’s Lassetter toed the rubber and lasted all four innings of the game, allowing just four hits and zero runs while striking out three with no walks.
On the other side of things, Kristen Cash started the game for Cedartown. Cash went two-and-two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on six hits. Daileigh Hodgins also threw one inning out of the bullpen.
In total, Carrollton collected 14 hits. Goodman, Kaila Phillips, Mason, Nicholson, and Harley all had multiple hits, and Phillips and Goodman each collected three hits to lead the Lady Trojans to the big win.
