Carrollton starting pitcher Audrey Lassetter did not allow a single run in a softball showdown on Wednesday, as the Lady Trojans run-ruled Cedartown 12-0.

Makynna Goodman led Carrollton in the win at the plate, going three-for-three and driving in a total of five runs on the night. The highlight of her night was a three-run home run in the bottom of the first.

