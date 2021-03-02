The Carrollton High Lady Trojans punched their ticket to the Class AAAAAA girls basketball Final Four with a 49-40 victory over visiting Langston Hughes Tuesday night.
With the win, the Lady Trojans will now host Lovejoy either Friday or Saturday. Lovejoy upset undefeated Buford 49-42.
Carrollton used a dominating defense for most of the game but had to hold off a Hughes rally attempt in the fourth quarter. Hughes cut the lead to seven points late in the contest before the Lady Trojans closed out the victory.
Carrollton ran time off the clock in the final few minutes of the game, using a four-corners style off offense to keep control of the basketball.
Three players finished in double figures for the Lady Trojans with De’mauri Flournoy leading the way with 14 points.
Jenee Edwards had 12 and Kanija Daniel 10. Edwards didn’t score in the first half, but caught fire over the final two periods with several key baskets that helped stop Hughes comebacks.
The Lady Trojans led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter and 22-13 at the half. Hughes was bothered by the Lady Trojans’ defense in the first half and only connected on three shots from the field.
The Lady Trojans pulled out to a comfortable lead in the first quarter sparked by two 3-point shots from Eghosa Obasuyi. Flournoy’s basket late in the first quarter pushed the Lady Trojans lead to 15-7.
Daniel’s 3-point shot in the second quarter gave the Lady Trojans an 18-9 lead.
Carrollton pushed the lead to double-digits in the third quarter, getting a basket from Obasuyi to push the margin to 39-24 heading into the final period.
Edwards’ baskets early in the third quarter gave Carrollton leads of 32-15, 34-16 and 37-24.
Hughes was paced by the play of Autumn Phillips, who finished with 10 points. Her baskets late in the fourth quarter trimmed the lead to 45-38, but Hughes only scored one more basket as Carrollton preserved the win.
The winner of the Carrollton-Lovejoy game moves on to the Class AAAAAA state championship on March 12 at the Macon Coliseum.
Tip off is set for 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.