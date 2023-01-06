CARROLLTON GIRLS

Eghosa Obasuyi led the Carrollton Lady Trojans, with 24 points including seven 3-pointers, in a 71-17 win over East Coweta on Friday night.

If there was one word to describe the Carrollton Lady Trojans’ 71-17 win over East Coweta on Friday night, it would be dominant.

That sentence would begin with Eghosa Obasuyi.

