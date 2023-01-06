If there was one word to describe the Carrollton Lady Trojans’ 71-17 win over East Coweta on Friday night, it would be dominant.
If there was one word to describe the Carrollton Lady Trojans’ 71-17 win over East Coweta on Friday night, it would be dominant.
That sentence would begin with Eghosa Obasuyi.
Literally.
Carrollton hit a dozen 3-point shots, seven by Obasuyi. She led the Lady Trojans with 24 points.
The Lady Trojans opened fast taking the opening tip and getting a quick three from Obasuyi, who scored the game’s first five points. A putback by Madison Swint capped a 9-2 run by the Lady Trojans that spanned the first minute and 50 seconds causing East Coweta to call timeout.
A turnover out of the timeout and a jumper at the foul line by Swint extended the Lady Trojans’ cushion to nine points at 11-2.
Obasuyi and Benson hit threes from the same corner on back-to-back trips, and suddenly the Lady Trojans were in command 17-2.
Cecilia Spencer got in on the three party from the wing with just over two minutes to go in the first quarter. She finished with 14 points.
When the buzzer sounded to end the first quarter, Carrollton led 31-5.
Obasuyi led the Lady Trojans with 14 points in the quarter including four field goals from beyond the arc. Casie Spencer had a big quarter also all 11 of her points including a pair of threes.
She hit again after a breather in the second quarter that put Carrollton ahead 38-7.
The Lady Trojans scored seven of the half’s final nine points and led 45-9 going into the break.
The game’s wide margin put the final two quarters at six minutes.
It was the first region contest for the Lady Trojans who take on Westlake on Tuesday night in their next region matchup.
