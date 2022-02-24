Carrollton’s Lady Trojan basketball team hosted the first round of their state playoff bracket on Wednesday. By the middle of the fourth quarter, Carrollton was up by double digits, and coach Shon Thomaston employed a creative “stall game” strategy to allow the Trojans to cruise to a 44-30 win.
Creekview started the game with consecutive turnovers. On the second, Eghosa Obasuyi made a three from the right wing that began a 7-0 run for the Trojans including a score from Kanija Daniel and free throws from Deuce Obasuyi.
At that point, the Grizzlies called a timeout. It was only an errant backcourt throw that allowed Creekview to get out of their defensive end, and on this possession, Abby Martin splashed a three from the left corner to put the Grizzlies on the board.
It was 7-3 with 3:36 left when Mackenzi Salas and Daniel exchanged free throws to make it 8-4. Deuce Obasuyi put up a layup down the lane, but Creekview made it a 10-9 game with a three from Ashlynn Bleisath and a two from Salas. Carrollton called a timeout with 3.2 seconds on the clock after a Shamari Vaughn steal. Deuce Obasuyi made a crossover in the lane that left the Creekview defender on her back-side, and she floated a buzzer beater shot over the rim to put the Lady Trojans up 12-9 at the end of the first.
Jasmine Jones got her first points of the game in the second with a layup off a rebound, and Creekview’s Bleisath threw up a score and a foul shot for the and-one.
The Trojans led 14-12 despite cold shooting, however, the Trojan defense held strong.
A Creekview travel gave the Trojans the ball with about 30 seconds left. Similar to how it happened in the first quarter, Obasuyi crossed over in the lane and hit a jump shot to put Carrolton up 21-14 at the half.
Within the first 15 seconds of the second half, Daniel went hit from close range followed by Jones’ putback off a Obasuyi miss put the Trojans up 25-14 with about six minutes left in the third.
The Grizzlies attempted to stay in striking distance with buckets from Martin, but Jones and Daniel went on a hot streak.
Daniel got a bucket and free throw after a scrum was won by Madison Swint who pushed the ball out of the fight to Daniel for the opportunity. Daniel got her own assist on a Jones bucket, and then hit a shot from the baseline. Jones then made a steal and breakaway basket and was fouled.
The spurt put Carrollton up 36-19 with around four minutes left.
Creekview got a response from a pair of scores from Reese Brauer and Salas, but the rest of the third was mostly composed of strong defense and an exchange of four foul shots from either team. Carrollton was comfortably in front 40-27 at the end of the third.
Creekview started off with a basket at the beginning of the fourth, but after that, Carrollton’s defense held strong. Midway through the fourth, the Trojans employed an offense to milk clock.
“That’s one of the sets we go to when we feel like we have the game under control,” head coach Shon Thomaston said, “and when we’re playing a team like this that’s sitting back in a zone, what we want to do is put them in a situation where they have to guard us man-to-man.” He continued, “That’s our ‘stall game’ to try to make them foul us and get into the bonus.”
The strategy worked well, as the Trojans bled several minutes off the fourth quarter clock and got to the foul line several times. The Lady Trojans got the ball back with less than a minute left, and Obasuyi dribbled out the rest of the clock. The Trojans advance to play Rockdale County in the second round of the state playoffs.
“For the most part, to be honest with you, we feel like the schedule we played this year has got us prepared to play anybody,” Thomaston remarked, “whether it’s one player or whether it’s the whole team, we’re always going to feel good about our chances as long as we play our style of ball, the Lady Trojan way.”
