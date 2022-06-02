After a successful 15-4 playoff season for Carrollton’s girls lacrosse team, the Lady Trojans landed two honorable mentions on this year’s All-State team, as Libby Hall and Molly Lanier both earned the honor.
“Libby and Molly were chosen by coaches all over the state," said head coach Rebecca Benefield. "It’s a true honor, because the Trojan Nation knows how incredible they are, but to get recognized at the state level is amazing.”
“Their lacrosse skills speak for themselves, but it’s more than that,” she said. “They are leaders, teachers and amazing teammates. Those things are what make them stand out to other coaches.”
Hall and Lanier are the program’s second and third players ever to be honored on the All-State level.
“Last year, Ansley Underwood was selected for the All-State team, honorable mention," Benefield said. "She was our first player to ever be chosen, so this year having Libby and Molly chosen is really exciting for our program.”
Lanier and Hall are both rising seniors at Carrollton High School and served as team captains this past season.
Hall is a two-sport athlete, as she runs cross-country and plays lacrosse.
“She is a midfielder on our team, she led our team this season in goals, with over 70,” Benefield said of Hall. “She broke the single season scoring record, previously held by Ansley Barge this year. Libby is known for her speed, stick skills and great attitude on our team.”
Lanier participates in three different sports at Carrollton, as she is a cheerleader, a member of the swim team and a lacrosse player.
“She plays defense for us and is an incredible athlete,” Benefield said of Lanier. “Molly is a natural defender, she anticipates every move from her opponents and prevents them from ever getting near our goalie. Her skills are unmatched.”
The Lady Trojans’ lacrosse team also had four first-team All-Area selections this year, two being Hall and Lanier, and the other two being Charli Colquitt and Caroline McDowell.
Colquitt is a rising junior. According to Benefield, her older sister was a player on one of Carrollton’s first lacrosse teams.
“Charli has taken so naturally to the sport. She is also a varsity volleyball player. Charli, does the draw for us and fills in the huge shoes of Ansley Underwood. Charli won almost every draw and was able to successfully place it to Libby almost every time. Charli scored over 50 goals this season, more than any other sophomore in school history.”
McDowell is a rising senior at CHS.
“She is an offensive player for us, she scored over 30 goals and had just as many assists. Caroline has beautiful stick skills and is an incredible player. Her attitude, ability to boost her teammates up and desire to succeed are incredible. She goes to any position she’s needed at any given point in the game. Her teammates know they can count on her for anything!”
“All four of these girls are incredible and I love them dearly,” Benefield said.
Having these postseason honors shows how the lacrosse programs are growing at Carrollton High School.
“We are on a huge upward trend,” said Benefield. “The coaches and athletes who started our program paved the way, but we are now competing with harder teams and feeling the success. In 2021, we hosted our first playoff game and this season we had the best record, 15-3 (regular season) in our school's history.”
“This spring, we also started a junior high girls lacrosse team and had almost 30 girls in grades 6-8 tryout. Our program is certainly growing, and we are so proud and excited to see where it’s headed!”
Benefield continued, “We are growing and having so much success because of the support of our outstanding girls, their parents and Athletic Director, Paul Fitz-Simons, junior high AD Alan Alford and our school superintendent, Dr. Albertus. They are incredibly supportive of our team and growing our program.”
