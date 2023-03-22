Lady Trojan golf wins home tournament

The Lady Trojans took home first place out of eight schools on Monday, March 20, at Sunset Hills for the Lady Trojan Invitational. Mady Simpson finished as the low medalist shooting a 79. From left are Emma Allen, Marissa Johnson, Adeline Laney, AnaBelle Morin, Mady Simpson, Milly Jackson, and Maggie Whitfield.

 Submitted Photo

Despite the cold weather and treacherous conditions, the Lady Trojan golf team battled through to a successful Saturday and Monday of golf.

The Lady Trojans continued their excellent start in the 2023 campaign, finishing second out of 15 teams this past weekend at the Rambler Invitational. In addition, they placed first as a team out of eight schools Monday in the Lady Trojan Invitational at Sunset Hills Country Club.

