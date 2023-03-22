Despite the cold weather and treacherous conditions, the Lady Trojan golf team battled through to a successful Saturday and Monday of golf.
The Lady Trojans continued their excellent start in the 2023 campaign, finishing second out of 15 teams this past weekend at the Rambler Invitational. In addition, they placed first as a team out of eight schools Monday in the Lady Trojan Invitational at Sunset Hills Country Club.
It was not an ideal day for golf on Saturday at the Rambler Invitational in Lafayette. Temperatures hovered in the 30s with winds up to 20 miles per hour all day, making it tough to perform. However, the Lady Trojans showed grit by finishing second. Mady Simpson led the team with a fifth-place 81. Adeline Laney fired a sixth-place 82, and Marissa Johnson rounded out the team, scoring 88.
Fast forward to Monday afternoon, when the Lady Trojans played at their home course, Sunset Hills Country Club. They dominated the field of eight schools, including the likes of Westminster, Woodward Academy, and Lovett. The team shot 255 overall, with Mady Simpson leading again as the low medalist 79. Adelyn Laney shot 85 and made the all-tournament team along with Simpson.
Coach Joel Gray could not be any happier for their performances over the past week and the entire season.
“We have had a great start to the season, including winning our Lady Trojan Invitational,” Grey said. “Our team scores are excellent at the halfway point of the season. Freshman Mady Simpson continues to pour it on and gets better and better. Adeline Laney and Marissa Johnson consistently round out our top 3 scoring positions.
Freshman AnaBelle Morin has been a pleasant surprise and scoring well. We are looking forward to competing again this weekend, and we will shoot to win our area tournament for the seventh year in a row coming up in April. Coach Cleek and I are pleased with the results so far, and I know there are even more good things ahead for this team.”
The Lady Trojans will hit the links again this Saturday. They will travel to Chateau Elan for the Gwinnett Invitational, hosted by Dacula High School.
