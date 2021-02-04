De’Mauri Flournoy scored her 2,000-career point Tuesday as the Carrollton High Lady Trojans improved to 22-1 overall and 11-0 in Region 6-AAAAAA with a 66-29 victory over Douglas County. Carrollton led 41-11 at the half.
The Lady Trojans have won 13 games in a row.
In boys’ action, Carrollton fell to 8-12 overall and 4-7 in region play with a 66-53 loss to Douglas County.
Carrollton returns to action with two region games this weekend. Carrollton plays at Dalton Friday and Paulding County Saturday at home.
Bowdon
The fifth-ranked Bowdon Red Devils exploded for 38 points in the second quarter en route to a 91-44 victory over Trion in a Region 6-A contest. With the win, Bowdon improved to 18-4 overall and 12-2 in the region.
Andrew Messer had a career-high of 20 points. Seth Farmer and Rhett Thomas had double-doubles. Farmer had 14 points and 13 rebounds and Thomas added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Kolton Drummond had 19 points and Andrew Hopson 13.
Tray Wyatt contributed to the win with 19 assists.
The Bowdon girls dropped to 8-8 overall and 3-6 in Region 6-A after a 77-75 loss to Trion.
The Red Devils closed out the season with a game on Thursday at Fulton Leadership Academy. Bowdon also plays at Gordon-Lee Friday.
Central
The Central boys won a Region 7-AAAA thriller Tuesday beating Northwest Whitfield 51-50. The victory pushed the Lions record to 15-8 overall and 6-4 in the region.
Central’s girls fell to 8-13 overall and 2-7 in region action with a 50-30 loss to Northwest Whitfield.
Central celebrates Senior Night at Northwest Whitfield Friday in a region game and then hosts Villa Rica in a non-region game Saturday.
Heard County-Bremen
The Heard County girls improved to 15-3 overall and 4-0 in Region 5-AA with a 58-32 victory over Bremen. The Lady Braves have won five games in a row.
Heard led 36-14 at the half.
With the loss, Bremen fell to 1-15 overall and 0-5 in Region 5-AA.
Heard plays a region game at Callaway. The boys take an 8-12 record and a 3-1 mark into the contest.
Mt. Zion
The Eagles lost to top-ranked Drew Charter School 93-36. Drew led 62-16 at the half.
Mt. Zion fell to 6-13 overall and 3-9 in the region with the loss.
The Eagles returned to play Thursday with a game at home against Gordon-Lee. They also play at Trion on Friday.
Temple
The Tigers fell to 10-10 overall and 2-3 in Region 5-AA with a 65-49 loss to Callaway. Temple built a 16-13 lead at the end of the first quarter but fell behind 31-25 at the half.
The Lady Tigers’ record dropped to 4-15 overall and 1-4 in the region with a 43-23 loss to Callaway.
Temple plays at Haralson County on Friday.
Villa Rica
The Wildcats lost 64-51 to Chapel Hill Tuesday in a Region 6-AAAAA. The Wildcats fell behind 17-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Villa Rica plays a region game at New Manchester on Friday before playing its non-region game at Central on Saturday.
