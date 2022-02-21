The Carrollton Lady Trojans were down early against Rome’s Lady Wolves on Saturday, but Carrollton responded quickly and took control of the game for a 52-37 win.
The Lady Wolves went up early with a right corner three from Pinky Nation and a foul shot from Breana Griffin, but later in the quarter, Carrollton responded when Deuce Obasuyi pulled up for a jump shot to put the Trojans on the board. That began a 9-0 run including two 3-pointers from Eghosa Obasuyi and a foul shot from Madison Swint, and Carrollton’s defense held for the rest of the quarter, and the Trojans led 9-4 going into the second quarter.
It was Eghosa Obasuyi’s second quarter. Rome’s Griffin put up the first score of the period off a rebound, but after that, Obasuyi went on a 6-0 run by herself, putting up a free throw, a left wing 3, and a score off her own steal. It was 15-6, and Rome called a timeout. Swint and Jasmine Jones combined for four more points after the timeout, and the Trojans were then on a 10-0 run until Griffin sank four foul shots amidst a slew of fouls by both teams.
Eghosa Obasuyi continued to dominate after this stretch, knocking down a deep three from the left wing and getting a couple free throws out of another steal and drive to the basket. Before the half, Anniyah Williams and Allison Loveman combined for six points for Rome, while the Trojans only had one bucket from Kanija Daniel. Carrollton was up 28-16 at halftime thanks to a 13-point second quarter from Eghosa Obasuyi.
It was a low-scoring third quarter for both teams. The Wolves and Trojans both had just nine points in the third. Eghosa Obasuyi started the action with yet another three, but strong defense and missed shots were the story for most of the quarter. With less than a minute left in the third, Marneja Daniel knocked down Carrollton’s final score of the third, putting the Trojans up 37-23. Rome’s Griffin made a pair of foul shots in the final moments, and it was 37-25 going into the fourth.
Deuce Obasuyi led the Trojans in scoring in the fourth quarter with 7 points. Rome’s main attack was behind the three-point line, as they were trying to come back from a 12-point deficit. Nine of Rome’s 12 fourth-quarter points came from behind the arc. With around a minute and a half left, Rome was down 44-33, and they started fouling to save time, but the Trojans maintained possession and made enough foul shots in the final moments to wrap up the region championship title.
For the Lady Trojans, Eghosa Obasuyi led the team with 26 points, and Deuce Obasuyi was next with nine points. Rome was led by Breana Griffin who finished with 11 points.
