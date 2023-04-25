Lady Tigers' historic run ends in Elite 8

TEMPLE — After making a run to the Class A Division-I quarterfinals, the first quarterfinal appearance for girls' soccer in Temple High School history, the Lady Tigers fell 11-1 to the Mount Vernon Mustangs on Monday, ending their historic season.
Temple entered the state tournament as a two seed out of three teams after they defeated Crawford County twice at scores of 7-0 and 6-0 in the regular season.
The Tigers defeated three-seed Bryan County 4-1 at home in the first round of state playoffs, and they went on the road to defeat one-seed Bacon County 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinal round.
The Mustangs were on the attack early in Monday's contest. Temple goalkeeper Joley Barnhart was forced to make two saves within the first four minutes of the game.
In the first half, Temple keepers Barnhart and and Haley McElhannon combined for ten saves in total, with Barnhart seeing the field for most of this stretch.
Still, Mount Vernon found ways to score. Eden Wassersug first put Mount Vernon in front on a fast break at the 28:42 mark. Wassersug finished the night with four goals to lead the Mustangs' offense.
Temple freshman striker Addison Tull had the highlight of the night for the Lady Tigers, as she drove down the right side of the field and made roughly a 20-yard bending shot into the back of the net, cutting the Mustangs lead to 4-1 with 14:50 left in the first half.
But it took just 20 game seconds for the visiting Mustangs to respond, as Taylor Keller scored at the 14:30 mark, making the lead four points yet again, 5-1. Keller was second in Mount Vernon's attack with a hat trick.
Mount Vernon took a 7-1 lead into the halftime break, and Karoline Lundstrom delivered the mercy-rule goal near the half-way point of the second half.
Despite the loss, Temple ends the season with ten wins, a record of 10-6-1. They had both their first and second hosted girls' soccer playoff games in school history, both in the same season.
Head coach Raol Calas' squad will return all but three players on their roster from this season. Seniors on the team include Delaney Akins, Izzy White and Kemea Hines.
Mount Vernon (13-2) moves on to the final four to play Commerce (21-1) this Thursday.
