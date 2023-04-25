Lady Tigers' historic run ends in Elite 8

Temple freshman Addison Tull scored Temple's only goal as the Lady Tigers' run to the state quarterfinals came to an end in an 11-1 loss to Mount Vernon.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

TEMPLE — After making a run to the Class A Division-I quarterfinals, the first quarterfinal appearance for girls' soccer in Temple High School history, the Lady Tigers fell 11-1 to the Mount Vernon Mustangs on Monday, ending their historic season.

Temple entered the state tournament as a two seed out of three teams after they defeated Crawford County twice at scores of 7-0 and 6-0 in the regular season.

Trending Videos