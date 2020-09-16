The Haralson County High School softball team extended its winning streak to five games in a row Tuesday after defeating Callaway High School.
The Lady Rebels won against the Lady Cavaliers, 7-2, in a conference game in Hogansville.
“I was very proud of how we hit the ball yesterday and played as a team,“ said Kristen Padgett, head softball coach of Haralson County High School.
During the game, junior Mallory Garner led the offense with two home runs and one double and sophomore Morgan Martin hit a home run and a single. Senior Abby Brown went 2-for-3 and hit a hard triple at the plate, with junior Jodi Lowman, junior Amber Johnson, and freshman Mary Kimball each hitting a hard single.
On the defensive end, coach Padgett said Martin pitched a great game in which she allowed only one earned run.
The victory pushed Haralson County’s region record to 4-1, placing them on top of the AA5 Region rankings.
“We hope to continue the momentum into Thursday night's game with rival Bremen,” Padgett said.
The Lady Rebels take on the Lady Blue Devils in a cross-county rivalry conference match at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.
