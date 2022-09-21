Haralson County softball fell behind early in a key region matchup with Rockmart on Tuesday, and they could not recover in an 8-0 loss. The Lady Rebels remain in second place behind Rockmart with just three region games left on their schedule.
Haralson County only had one hit against Rockmart pitcher Kaylee Huckaby, this one hit being a single by Kensie Bell in the fifth inning.
Huckaby earned the win, lasting all seven innings, striking out six Haralson batters and walking zero.
The Lady Jackets fired up their offense in the second inning, scoring one run on an Emma Scott single.
Rockmart's biggest inning was the fourth in which they scored three runs. Zori Williams and Kadince Oxenreider each had RBIs in the frame.
Morgan Martin was in the pitcher's circle for Haralson County. Martin went seven innings, allowing eight runs on 12 hits and striking out two.
The Lady Jackets hit two home runs on the day, as Emma Hindmon had a dinger in the third inning, and Madi Sanders put one out in the sixth inning.
Out of Rockmart's 12 hits, Sanders, Scott, Oxenreider, and Hindmon all had multiple hits for the region leaders. Sanders led the team with four hits in five at bats.
Haralson County will be back in action at Fannin County today, and they will play at Bowdon on Saturday at 10 a.m.
