Haralson County only found one hit in a 8-0 loss to region-leading Rockmart on Tuesday.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

Haralson County softball fell behind early in a key region matchup with Rockmart on Tuesday, and they could not recover in an 8-0 loss. The Lady Rebels remain in second place behind Rockmart with just three region games left on their schedule.

Haralson County only had one hit against Rockmart pitcher Kaylee Huckaby, this one hit being a single by Kensie Bell in the fifth inning.

