Haralson County entered the region tournament as the three seed, and Temple was the four seed. Haralson County was in control of this one all the way, as the Lady Rebels got a 46-32 win for a third place finish in the tournament.
The first quarter was scoreless for the first couple of minutes, both teams trying to find their footing, until Haralson’s Chloe Hyatt pulled up for a pair of threes and Morgan Martin went in for a score off a Temple turnover. It was 8-0 Haralson, and Temple called a timeout with 5:07 left in the first.
Temple countered out of the timeout with a rebound score from Bryna Smith, but that was their only score of the quarter. Bayleigh Chandler, Lauren Bridges, Rylie Harrell, and Mallory Garner for the Rebels all put up scores through the rest of the quarter, and it was 16-2 going into the second.
Temple only had one score in the second, as well, this time from Aleighia Turner. They were able to hold the Rebels to just ten points, however, including a Hyatt three off a baseline inbound, a left wing three pointer from Garner, and a steal and layup from Hyatt much later. The rest of the Rebels’ points came from free throws. It was 26-4 at the half.
Temple was sparked by MacKenna Nix in the second half. Nix played aggressively on both sides of the ball coming out of halftime. She came away with several steals and eight points worth of scores from the post off rebounds and fast breaks. Haralson County got their offensive production mostly from a three and a layup on an inside cut from Chandler. The Tigers outscored the Rebels 16-9 through the third, but Haralson County still had a double-digit lead of 35-20 going into the fourth.
Nix continued to provide Temple with energy and production through the fourth, even though the Tigers were not able to overcome the deficit the Rebels established in the first half. Following a pair of Garner scores, Haralson County got the ball back, up 42-24. The Rebels dished the ball around the arc to waste as much time as possible, and the possession ended with a Hyatt layup off a Bridges assist. Haralson County was up by 20 with a little over two minutes left. Temple’s Nix continued to fight and put up several scores off steals in the final minutes, but it was too late for the Lady Tigers, as Haralson won 46-32.
For Haralson County, Chloe Hyatt was the leading scorer with 17 points, and Mallory Garner followed with 9 points. Seven different players had scores for the Rebels. As for Temple, MacKenna Nix led the way with 20 points, all in the second half. The rest of the team combined for 12 points.
