Alexis Warren

Central pitcher Alexis Warren (foreground) earned a 4-2 win over non-region Newnan on Monday. She is pictured with Ragan Reaves.

 Photo by

Tucker Cole

Central and Newnan were tied 2-2 in a non-region contest on Monday when Anna McMahan scored the go-ahead run on an Izzy Ripatti ground ball. The Lions went on to win 4-2.

Newnan took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the third when Maddie Veal hit an RBI single.

