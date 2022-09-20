Central and Newnan were tied 2-2 in a non-region contest on Monday when Anna McMahan scored the go-ahead run on an Izzy Ripatti ground ball. The Lions went on to win 4-2.
Newnan took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the third when Maddie Veal hit an RBI single.
Central went on to tie the game up and take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third with back-to-back RBI doubles by Emma Shoemaker and Ripatti.
But Newnan was not out of the game yet. On a Carly Hector bunt in the top of the fourth, Newnan’s Addison Smith found home plate, tying the game at two runs apiece.
Central went three-up, three-down in the bottom of that frame, but their base running gave them the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth, as McMahan and Karley Fuller both scored on ground-ball outs.
Fuller and Alexis Warren split time in the pitchers’ circle for Central in the win. Fuller started the game, going three innings with three hits and six strikeouts. Warren earned the win for the Lady Lions, going the final four innings allowing just one run on two hits and one strikeout.
Shoemaker went two-for-two at the plate to lead the Lady Lions in hits, while Ripatti led the team in RBIs with two.
Central faced Newnan pitcher Veal for all six innings, who allowed four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Central was set to face region opponent Sonoraville on Tuesday at home, and they will face them again on the road on Thursday.
The Lady Lions currently lead 4A Region 7 with a region record of 6-1, in a close race with Heritage.
