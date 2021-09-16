The Central Lady Lions softball team continued to hold on to their No. 1 state ranking with their 18th victory of the season Monday with a 2-0 decision over Newnan in a non-region game.
Two pitchers combined for the shutout with starter Karley Fuller pitching four innings, striking out 10 and allowing just one hit.
Alexis Warren also pitched three innings and struck out two.
Emma Shoemaker homered in the contest.
The undefeated Lady Lions have outscored its first 18 opponents 151-28 .
Vila Rica
The Lady Wildcats moved to 12-3 overall after a 9-8 extra-inning victory over North Springs and two victories over Lithia Springs.
In the doubleheader sweep against Lithia Springs, the Lady Wildcats rolled to two mercy-rule victories, winning 20-1 and 19-2.
In the extra-inning win over North Springs, Emily Ferro picked up the win with seven strikeouts.
Chole Smith knocked in four runs.
In the 20-1 victory over Lithia Springs, the Lady Wildcats only batted twice and finished with 18 hits.
Villa Rica has several extra-base hits Sara Barrett hitting a homer and a double. Emilee Scara also hit a homer.
Toree Wofford had two doubles.
In the 19-2 victory, Wofford homered and Elizebeth Edwards each homered.
Aubrey Kerst picked up the win from the circle with two strikeouts.
Barrett also had a strikeout.
Barrett also had a triple and a double.
Scara, Olivia Wooten, and Edwards each doubled.
Bowdon: Bowdon broke a two-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 4-1 win against Armuchee.
Bowdon ended Tuesday’s game with a 4-7 record overall and a 2-2 mark in the region.
Carrollton
The Lady Trojans dropped to 9-10 overall with a 7-1 loss to East Paulding.
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak after the Lady Trojans beat Collins Hill 5-1 and Pepperell 8-3.
Olivia Mason had an RBI for Carrollton in the loss to East Paulding.
Jayce Hand struck out four.
Against Collins Hill, Amira Johnson had two home runs.
In the victory against Pepperell Mason drove in four RBIs.
Bremen vs Heard
The Lady Blue Devils extended their winning streak to eight games with an 18-8 victory over rival Heard County.
The Lady Red Devils used the long ball against Heard, hitting five home runs.
Ansley Agan homered twice. Alyvia Matthews, Ava Coggins and Hali Duke also homered.
Emalee Morris struck out three en route to the win.
Bremen improved to 10-4 overall and 3-0 in the region.
Heard dropped to 7-3 overall and 1-2 in the region.
Haralson County
After Tuesday’s action, the Lady Rebels improved to 11-6 overall and 2-3 in the region.
The Lady Rebels are riding a two-game winning streak after a 10-1 victory over Callaway and a 13-1 win over Temple.
Mt. Zion
The Lady Eagles ended Tuesday’s action on a three-game losing streak.
Mt. Zion was shutout in three straight games, losing to Trion 7-0, Gordon-Lee 8-0 and Bremen 10-0.
