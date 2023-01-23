Kamry McEwen’s first field goal of the second half of Saturday’s matchup against the Bremen Lady Blue Devils was pretty important.
But folks will be talking about the last one for a while.
Dribbling through full-court traffic, McEwen just needed an opening and she found it near the top of the key when she let her shot fly, banking in a three off the glass with 1.3 seconds to play in the game to snatch a 39-38 win from near certain defeat over the Bremen Lady Blue Devils.
McEwen scored 12 of her team-high 18 points in the second half.
After expending energy to overcome a deficit and tying Saturday’s home game, the Lady Lions went cold in the fourth quarter.
To be fair, neither team was burning up the nets. Bremen, however, was able to score seven straight points including a cutback off a foul-shot miss by Marley Derringer. She was Bremen's second leading scorer with 14 points.
No other player besides each team’s leading scorer finished in double figures.
It was McEwen’s first three of the night from the right wing with 2:17 to play in the game that quenched the Lions’ drought. Remarkably, that offensive drought didn’t push the Lions out of the possibility of a win.
In fact, Central had a great chance, especially after Norah Yarbrough’s make in the lane and rebound on the other end.
With 1:33 to go Cheyenne Tyciak found the bottom of the net on two free throws and tied the game at 36-36.
Bremen countered with the same strategy putting Shelby Underwood at the stripe.
She hit both of her opportunities to put the Lady Devils back in front 38-36 with 1:14 to go, setting up McEwen’s heroics.
While getting off to a 7-2 lead looked promising for the Lady Lions, Bremen caught fire beginning at the midway point of the first quarter.
The Lady Devils scored 13 straight points and ended the quarter with a 15-9 lead.
Bremen’s Marley Derringer hit a turnaround in front of the basket to put Bremen ahead after fighting back to tie the game.
Both teams came out cold in the second scoring just three points between them in the first four minutes.
Bremen’s Mary House matched that total at the four-minute mark with a three from the top of the circle pushing the Lady Devils further ahead 19-11.
Foul shots by Cheyenne Tyciak and a field goal by Allie Edwards got the Lady Lions to within four going into halftime at 19-15.
Kamry McEwen got the Lady Lions within two on the first offensive trip after the break on a baseline jumper.She hit another with just under four minutes to play in the third, but Bremen was able to keep a reasonable distance, not allowing Central to get closer than four.
Rachel Wilson’s inside bucket with just over three minutes to go in the quarter did just that. Central had chances to even things up including in the final minute of the third after Bremen was called with a three-second violation.
Lucy Wilkinson’s pull up jumper near the foul line tied the game at 29-29.
That’s where things stood going into the fourth.
CENTRAL 61, BREMEN 24 (B)
A three by Seth Jamison at the 2:17 mark stopped an 11-0 Central run to start the nightcap on Saturday, but the Lions still ran away from the Blue Devils.
Central ran away with things from there leading by 30 points at halftime 42-12 and didn’t look back.
