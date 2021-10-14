The Central Lady Lions made it look easy in the first round of the Class AAAA state softball tournament on Tuesday eliminating Mt. Zion-Jonesboro with a pair of shutouts in the best-of-three series.
Both victories came in the form of perfect game shutouts as the Lady Lions won both games by the same 16-0 score.
In the first contest, Karley Fuller faced just nine batters in the game called after three innings, striking out eight.
Offensively in the first game, Isabella Ripatti drove in three runs.
Emma Shoemaker homered and Lana Adams tripled and drove in two runs.
In the second game that helped the Lady Lions advance to the Class AAAA Sweet 16, Alexis Warren struck out seven.
Gracie McKey smacked a home run and drove in three runs.
Anna Tyson drove in two runs.
Shoemaker, McKernna Singleton and Ripatti each doubled.
With the sweep, Central advances to play the winner of the New Hampstead-Bainbridge winner.
Bremen advances to Class AA Sweet 16
The Lady Blue Devils outscored Coosa 23-2 en route to a sweep in the Class AA first round.
Bremen sent two pitchers to the pitching circle in the 10-2 victory with Emalee Morris pitching four innings and striking out five.
Lindsey Haley pitched two innings and struck out four.
Offensively, Ella Harrod and Hali Duke led the way with three RBIs each.
In the 13-0 victory, Bremen scored six runs in the second and four in the seventh to put the game away.
Duke homered in their game and drove in two RBIs. She finished with two RBIs.
Payton Terrell also had two RBIs.
Harrod and Belle Akins each doubled.
Terrell picked up the win from the circle, striking out four.
Haley pitched an inning in relief and finished with a strikeout.
Bremen plays the winner of the Fitzgerald-Bleckley County game in the second round.
Carrollton season ends
Creekview put an end to the Carrollton Lady Trojans’ season with a sweep in the first round of the Class AAAAAA season.
Carrollton lost on the road, falling 11-2 and 9-1.
The Lady Trojans finished the year with a 15-14 record.
Haralson County swept in first round
The season came to an end Tuesday for the Lady Rebels after being swept by Chattooga.
The Lady Rebels lost 4-3 and 8-1.
With the sweep, Haralson County ends its season with a 13-12 record.
Heard County advances after winning third game
The Heard County Lady Braves needed an extra game to defeat Pepperell in the best-of-three series in the first-round of the Class AA tournament.
Heard split a pair of games Tuesday, winning 13-2 and losing 9-6 to force Wednesday’s contest.
The Lady Braves rolled past Pepperell 9-1 in a game called after five innings.
Heard advances to the Sweet 16 to play at Dodge County.
Villa Rica eliminated from state tournament
The Lady Wildcats were on the wrong end of a pair of mercy-rule contests at the state tournament.
The Lady Wildcats lost 10-2 and 13-3 against Loganville.
Villa Rica finished the season with a 16-12 record.
