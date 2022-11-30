CONYERS, Ga. — Central High School’s girls flag football team went on the road for a first-round playoff double header on Tuesday.
With a 27-21 win over Clarkston and a 7-6 win over Heritage of Conyers, the Lady Lions advanced to the quarterfinal round for the first time in the program’s short two-year history.
It was a last-minute 50-yard touchdown rush by quarterback Kamry McEwen that led Central past Clarkston in the first game, but that wasn’t exactly the plan to begin with.
“My coach (Bronson Ivester) told me we were going to try to run the clock down to get into overtime,” said McEwen.
The Lions had a 13-9 lead at halftime. The two teams traded scores early in the second half, including a big catch and run for a score by Lucy Wilkinson, and Central sustained a 21-15 lead with just over eight minutes to play.
But Clarkston scored to tie the game up at 21-21 with roughly three minutes left in regulation.
“He gave me an option to throw the ball, but if I was open to run, then I should,” McEwen recalled. And that was exactly what she did on the game-winning play.
“The ball was snapped to me, and my receivers were on the left, so the right side of the field was open. My team played great defense, which let me break loose and gain yards for the touchdown.”
Coach Ivester says that the team has had a lot of close games this season, and it has prepared them for these playoff matchups.
“Our team is very competitive and has shown a lot of grit and focus throughout the season,” he said. “We had numerous games this year that were very close. I believe because of that, our team was prepared to handle close games like round one and round two.”
Ivester credits his team for staying focused and in the moment.
“The girls have done a great job of staying focused on the current drive each game this year, whether it’s offensively or defensively, to try and put the team in the best possible position towards the end of each game.”
“We made some timely plays on both sides of the ball to help us advance to the round of 8,” he said.
The second game of the night against Heritage of Conyers was also sealed by McEwen, as she scrambled for a key extra-point conversion following a 20-yard touchdown catch by Wilkinson. The defense held for the final 30 seconds, and the Lions advanced on a one-point lead, 7-6.
Even though the program is only two years old, this does mark school history for flag football, the first time Central has made it to the quarterfinal round.
“For it to be my first year, it has been fun to watch the girls celebrate and hear them talk about the success the team has had this year,” Ivester said. “I hope to watch them celebrate a few more times and they get the opportunity to really make some history for the program.”
Central will travel to play Westside of Macon in the quarterfinal round today (Thursday, Dec. 1) with a chance to advance and play the winner of Evans and East Coweta in the semifinal round.
“Looking forward to tomorrow and playing with my team. Let’s go Lions!” McEwen said on Wednesday.
Should Central advance to the semifinals with a win today, according to the Georgia High School Association website, semifinal games will be played at the Atlanta Falcons’ training facility on December 5. Central’s game would be played at 11 a.m.
