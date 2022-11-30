Central Flag Football advances to quarterfinals

Central’s flag football team advanced to the quarterfinal round on Tuesday with wins against Clarkston and Heritage of Conyers. The team’s roster includes: 1 Payton Blair, 2 Kamry McEwen, 4 Macie Williams, 5 Janea Adams, 7 Nyah Lovett, 8 Lana Adams, 9 Emma Wood, 10 Lucy Wilkinson, 11 Allie Edwards, 12 Claudia Yates, 13 Chelsea Jeffers, 14 Taylor Haines, 15 Chancie Powers, 19 Aliyah Adams, 20 Mikya Long, 23 Elissa Robison, 25 Kayli Miller. Also pictured are head coach Bronson Ivester (center) and assistant coach Britney Mount (far left).

 Photo Credit Central Athletics

CONYERS, Ga. — Central High School’s girls flag football team went on the road for a first-round playoff double header on Tuesday.

With a 27-21 win over Clarkston and a 7-6 win over Heritage of Conyers, the Lady Lions advanced to the quarterfinal round for the first time in the program’s short two-year history.

