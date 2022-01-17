Not only did the Central Lady Lions lose to Heritage 58-30 at home Friday night, but they also lost a pair of starters to injury.
The boys took home a 51-44 win to remain in first place in the region.
With six minutes left in the third, Leigha Adams fell to the hardwood after a collision with a Heritage player, after several minutes of treatment, she was able to gingerly walk off the court with support, but she was later escorted out of the gym in a wheelchair.
After the game, head coach Joshua Smith said he was unable to provide many details.
“Leigha just went to the emergency room. I can’t comment on what exactly it is, but she’ll be receiving treatment," Smith said.
As if the loss of Adams wasn’t enough, Izzy Ripatti went down later in the third with an ankle injury.
“She had an ankle injury, which has kind of been a recurring thing, so hopefully we can get her iced up and ready to go for next week," Smith said.
Heritage started out the night in second place in girls’ Region 7 AAAA while Central was firmly in the fourth-place spot with at least a two-win advantage over the lower seeds.
Heritage looked to continue a seven-game win streak that began in late December. That’s exactly what the Lady Generals accomplished.
Central spread the ball around on offense in the first quarter, as six different players came away with a score. This included a three from Lucy Wilkinson and two-point baskets from Adams and others.
In fact, Central was up 12-10 at the end of the first. However, Heritage took advantage of a second quarter surge to go up 21-13 at the half.
Heritage went into the double bonus with around ten seconds until the half and had four points from foul shots alone.
Central faced something worse than a deficit early in the second half with Ripatti's injury.
Heritage’s Brooke Matherly had an 18 point second half, including five three-pointers. Lauren Mock also put up a notable eight points inside the arc for the Lady Generals. Even though Central tried to fight through adversity in a physically tolling game, Heritage walked away with the win.
“Heritage, all credit to them, they’re a solid program," Smith said. "Senior heavy, and that showed. We had a great start against them, played well in the first quarter, and at the end of the first half we had it close, but they do a really good job. We’re going to get better. We’re nine freshmen, four sophomores, and three juniors, so we’re going to continue to get better.”
The Lady Lions will play at Northwest Whitfield tonight and Pickens at home on Friday.
Lions stay in first place
Central’s boys were in a slightly different position compared to the girls. Following a very close win over Cedartown on Tuesday, the Lions started their game at the top of Region 7AAAA.
The Heritage Generals have also had a fair share of success this season, as they started the game at second place in the region, just one region game behind Central.
Friday’s game was a huge contest for placement in the region, and Central firmly established their status as a first place team with the win.
Central came out of the first quarter down one point at 7-6, as Heritage’s Kaleb Gallman scored all of the Generals' points in the first quarter.
It was a defensive slugfest in the early part of the game. Each team missed some shots and missed opportunities. However, Central recovered in the second quarter when more players got into the action on offense.
In this second quarter stretch, Joseph Bell had five points, Brian Bains and Max Young both had threes, and Jacobi Almond and Josh Lopes combined for four points.
Heritage also picked up the pace in a similar regard with strong play from Ryan Heet and Collin Swearingin, among other contributors. Central was up 21-18 at the half.
Despite strong performances from Heritage’s Gallman, Heet, and others early in the second half, Central broke away in the middle of the third. Jay Harding had a strong third quarter with seven points, and Bell and the Lions added 11.
“It’s a very important win," Lions' head coach Kenny Edwards said after the game. "It puts us at 6-0 in the region, and it positions [us] well going into the second half of [our] region rotation. We’re in a great position right now. We’re thriving and striving to get better.
“I’m very proud of the guys. They deserve all the credit. They’ve worked hard in practice and in the game.”
Central will look to continue a five-game winning streak at Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday and against Pickens at home on Friday.
