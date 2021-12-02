Although Central High's first year girls flag football team completed its season Wednesday with an 8-8 record, the Lady Lions qualified for the state's Sweet 16 tournament in their inaugural campaign where it was eliminated in the second round by Trinity Christian.
In their opening game of the tournament, the Lady Lions locked up in a defensive battle with Lakeside high of Evans, Ga. Although the Lady Panthers took the opening drive and went 15 plays to score and took 11 minutes off the clock, the Central defense would not allow another score.
Trailing 6-0 with 21 seconds remaining in the game and no time outs , quarterback Kamry Mcewen led the Lady Lions on a three-play, 55-yard scoring drive. Mcewen connected with Ellisa Robison on a 14-yard TD strike for the score as time expired. Mcewen punched in the extra point for the win with no time on the clock.
Defensively, Central was led by Chancie Powers who had 9 tackles and five sacks.
"This ranks as one of the best wins I have ever experienced," coach Townson said.
In the following game against Trinity Christian School of Sharpsburg, Mcewen was injured on the second play of the and did not return until 1:05 was left in the game.
The game went back and forth with Chancie Powers and Lucy Wilkerson scoring on 10-yard 25-yard runs, respectively.
Trailing 22-13, Central saw Mcewen returned to the game and led her team on a six-play, 68-yard TD drive. Mkya Long caught a 12-yard TD pass from McEwen for the score. Coach Townson's team had to go for the 3-point attempt that failed in the final 22-19 elimination defeat.
"We lose only two seniors from this season's team, blocker and punter Grace Yoder and defensive back Gracie McWhorter who had four interceptions for us," Townsend noted.
"We were a very young team this year," he added.
The Lady Lions will return 12 players to the program's team next season that will be compete in its second season of Georgia High School Association girls flag football.
"For our first year, I'm extremely pleased with what we accomplished," coach Townson said. "Our goal was to compete and after a slow 0-4 start we finally figured it out and finished strong."
Statistical leaders for the Lady Lions this season included Kamry Mcewen who passed for 626 yards and 8 TDs, ran for 1,630 yards and 13 scores, and totaled 44 yards receiving for 2,300 yards total offense. Her rushing yardage led the entire state.
Ellisa Robison was the top receiver with 18 catches for 302-yards and four touchdowns.
Leaders on the Central defense included Chancie Powers with 61 tackles and Mcewen with 55 stops. Each player was credited with 18 sacks.
