The Central Lady Lions softball team just keeps flexing its powerful muscles.
Central extended its record to 21-0 overall and 10-0 in the region standings with a sweep against Northwest Whitefield on Tuesday.
The Lady Lions won 7-0 and 3-0.
In the 7-0 victory, Karley Fuller struck out 11.
Isabella Ripatti led the offensive attack with three hits and three RBIs.
Emma Shoemaker and Fuller each doubled and drove in a run each.
In the 3-0 win, the Lady Lions relied on two unearned runs to stay unbeaten.
Ripatti drove in a run.
Alexis Warren picked up the win, striking out six.
Bremen beats Villa Rica
The Lady Blue Devils cooled off the Villa Rica Lady Wildcats with a 3-2 victory.
Villa Rica snapped a six-game winning streak and fell to 15-4.
Bremen moved to 11-4 overall and won its ninth game in a row.
The Lady Blue Devils scored all three of their runs in the third inning.
Bremen was led by Alyvia Matthews led the offense with a double and an RBI.
Hali Duke also drove on a run for the Blue Devils.
Emalee Morris picked up the win from the circle, finishing with a strikeout.
Villa Rica was paced by Chloe Smith and Toree Wofford each had an RBI.
Bowdon gets off the skid
The Bowdon Lady Red Devils snapped a three-game losing streak Wednesday with an 8-3 win over country rival Mt. Zion.
Carlie Whitman homered in the game for the Lady Red Devils.
She drove in three runs in the game and had two doubles.
Gabby Stonecypher struck out seven for the Red Devils.
Makayla Nunn drove in two runs.
The Lady Red Devils closed out Tuesday’s games with a doubleheader loss to Academy for Classical Education (9-4, 4-2).
In the 4-2 loss, Anna Messer tripled and Maggie Harris had an RBI.
Despite the 9-4 loss, Caroline Huggins, and Carlie Whitman each doubled and finished with a RBI.
Maggie Harris also had an RBI.
Mt. Zion was paced by Kayley Lepard with two RBIs.
Emma Loveless struck out one for the Lady Eagles.
Mt. Zion dropped to 5-10.
Haralson hitting their stride
The Lady Rebels went into the week with an 11-6 record including two wins in their last contests.
A week ago, Haralson County beat Temple 13-1 and Callaway 10-1.
Heard County gets second straight win
The Heard County Lady Braves moved to 9-7 overall and 3-2 in region play with a 9-1 victory over Callaway earlier this week.
It was the Lady Braves’ second win in a row.
