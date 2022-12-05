FLOWERY BRANCH — Central High School's girls flag football team is headed to a state championship this Thursday following a 20-14 win over East Coweta in the semi-final round held at the Atlanta Falcons' training facility.
After the win, Central head coach Bronson Ivester simply said he was relieved.
"The last four games have been tough. All four teams have been very competitive. We had to do a lot of work today to win," Ivester said. "It's a shame that either team had to lose that game."
It was tied 14-14 with just over seven minutes left in the second half. Central got the ball back, and they needed a score.
Quarterback Kamry McEwen dashed for 30 yards on the first play of the drive to pick up a first down, but the drive slowed down into a third down with 12 yards to go.
McEwen found senior center Kayli Miller to pick up half the yardage. It was fourth down and six with the game on the line, and Central had a plan. McEwen got East Coweta to jump offsides with a hard count, cutting the fourth down to just a yard.
On fourth and one, McEwen checked it down to Allie Edwards for what turned into a long catch and run to set up first and goal from the Coweta ten. Edwards would later throw a shovel pass touchdown to Taylor Haines on third and goal from the two, and the Lions were up for good, 20-14.
In the first half, East Coweta was forced to punt on their first possession. Central then put together a long drive but turned the ball over on downs at the Coweta eight-yard line.
It was an interception by Macie Williams that finally sparked the Lions. McEwen went the rest of the way on offense with a pass to Chancie Powers and a five-yard touchdown rush. The extra-point conversion made it 7-0 Lions.
East Coweta responded quickly, however, thanks to a 38-yard completion off the throw of quarterback Jaylin Schmitt and followed by a short touchdown catch by Lillian Davis. Sanaa Growe caught the extra point to tie it up at seven apiece going into the half.
Central's offense was dependent upon Edwards and Haines out of the half, and Edwards' second consecutive catch put the Lions on the East Coweta one-and-a-half yard line, where McEwen tossed it to Miller for the go-ahead score.
But one play later, Schmitt hit Growe on a crossing route for a 60-yard score, and with a Growe extra point conversion to go on top, it was 14-14. That was, of course, before Central put together their game-winning drive and sealed the game with a defensive stop.
The Lady Lions will now play Lithia Springs in the State Championship Game this Thursday at 12:45 p.m. at Center Parc Stadium, just a few hours before their Carroll-County counterparts from Bowdon take the same field for their boys' football State Championship.
