Kamry McEwen

Quarterback Kamry McEwen led Central on a game-winning drive to advance to the Flag Football State Championship in a 20-14 win over East Coweta.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

FLOWERY BRANCH — Central High School's girls flag football team is headed to a state championship this Thursday following a 20-14 win over East Coweta in the semi-final round held at the Atlanta Falcons' training facility.

After the win, Central head coach Bronson Ivester simply said he was relieved.

