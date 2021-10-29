With a 5-3 win Thursday against Madison County, the Central Lady Lions softball team advanced to the Final Four of the Class AAAA State Tournament in Columbus and will meet Heritage at 11 a.m. Friday morning.
Coach David McKenna's team will be looking to avenge last year's 3-2 loss to Heritage of Catoosa County in the title game. The Generals have won the state championship for the past three consecutive years.
"We lost to them 3-2 last season in the championship game," McKenna said, "and that will be a motivation for us as well."
In the win Thursday against the Lady Red Raiders from Danielsville, Ga., Karley Fuller struck out 10 from the mound and picked up a pair of hits and an RBI at the plate.
Also, Gracie McKey had two hits, including a homer, and Izzy Riapatti drove in two runs with a hit.
"The girls played hard and stayed focused," coach McKenna noted. "We're excited about getting another shot at state championship."
Should the Lady Lions knock off Heritage, they will play again at 3 p.m. in the tournament at the South Commons Softball Complex located at 400 4th St. off U.S. 27 South/Veterans Parkway in Columbus
