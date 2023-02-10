All-Region selections for 7B A Division-II girls’ teams were released this week, and Mt. Zion and Bowdon combined for ten players on the list. Included in those honored were Mt. Zion’s Zoey Holland who was named Player of the Year and Tyler Wright who was named Coach of the Year.

Holland, a senior shooting guard, recently surpassed 1,000 career points for the Lady Eagles and received 30 votes to earn the Player of the Year honor.

