All-Region selections for 7B A Division-II girls’ teams were released this week, and Mt. Zion and Bowdon combined for ten players on the list. Included in those honored were Mt. Zion’s Zoey Holland who was named Player of the Year and Tyler Wright who was named Coach of the Year.
Holland, a senior shooting guard, recently surpassed 1,000 career points for the Lady Eagles and received 30 votes to earn the Player of the Year honor.
Wright led Mt. Zion to a 20-5 overall record in the regular season with a perfect 6-0 record in region play. Over the past two years under Wright, the Lady Eagles have made a second-round state playoff appearance and will look to continue this trend following the last day of their region tournament on Monday.
As for first-team all-region honors, Bowdon’s JaKeria Brewer (23 votes) and Mt. Zion’s Emily Byrd (21 votes) both made the cut.
On the second team, Mt. Zion’s Shaniah Farley was the only local player listed, receiving 13 votes.
Her twin sister Nesaiah Farley started off the honorable mentions, followed by four different Bowdon players, including Mia McIntyre, Jessi Gibbs, Zaria Lockett, and Malaya Andrews.
The Eagles and Red Devils were scheduled to face off on Friday in the first round of the region tournament, with the winner advancing to the championship game this upcoming Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.