MOUNT ZION — For the past three years, girls’ basketball has been the flagship sport at Mt. Zion High School, with second-round state playoff appearances becoming a regular sight for the program.
This season, the team made school history again with a run all the way to the Final Four of Class A Division II, going further than any other prep basketball team in the coverage area, boys or girls, regardless of classification.
They finished the season with a school record 25 wins while earning the team’s third consecutive 20-plus win season and a second consecutive region title.
Head coach Tyler Wright says the team accomplished all this while defying and exceeding all external expectations. They did it after graduating their leading scorer last year, Jordan Kierbow, who took her talents to Shorter University.
Combined over the last three seasons, the Eagles have 68 wins compared to just 21 losses, combining for roughly a 76% win percentage.
In their region semifinal win over Bowdon in February, the team’s senior class—including Zoey Holland, Amaria King, Nesiah Farley and Shaniah Farley, as well as Chelsey Hogsed who joined the team this season—became the winningest in school history. They ended their four years at Mt. Zion High with 79 total wins.
“We always talk about leaving the jersey in a better place. They all did that,” Wright said when asked about his seniors. “Whoever wears those jerseys left behind by those seniors have some really big shoes to fill.”
And Coach Wright shares a strong connection to his seniors just based on how long they’ve been in the program.
In his words, “Some of these girls, I have been around for 6-7 years now. So they are very special to me. It has been amazing to see them all grow as people and also as teammates and players. They also left a legacy of being good teammates and being winners on and off the court.”
Overall, it was not just what they accomplished, but how they handled themselves in the process.
Said Wright, “The seniors did it the right way too. They bought in and worked really hard and were extremely competitive.”
In Valdosta, after the Eagles fell to the defending state champions of Lake Oconee Academy in the Final Four, the team gathered in the locker room for one final time to reflect on what they had accomplished.
“It was a very emotional locker room after the game. I love everybody that makes up this team. We have a special group of young ladies that overcame a lot of adversity this year and got better and better as the season progressed.”
For Wright, focusing on their accomplishments was the prerogative in the post-game reflection.
“It always stinks when something so good comes to an end,” he said. “The message was making sure they realized what they had done this year was so historic and incredible.”
In his words, “Even though it hurts right now, years down the road you will remember this team, and the entire community will remember this team.”
