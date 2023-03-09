MZ Final Four

Lady Eagles (from left) Zoey Holland, Emily Byrd, Zykiriah Platt, Chelsey Hogsed, Nesaiah Farley and Shaniah Farley are pictured as Coach Wright outlines a strategy at Valdosta State in the Final Four.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

MOUNT ZION — For the past three years, girls’ basketball has been the flagship sport at Mt. Zion High School, with second-round state playoff appearances becoming a regular sight for the program.

This season, the team made school history again with a run all the way to the Final Four of Class A Division II, going further than any other prep basketball team in the coverage area, boys or girls, regardless of classification.

