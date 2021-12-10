It only took a few seconds for the Mt. Zion Lady Eagles to get ahead of the Bowdon Red Devils, they never looked back.
Jordan Kierbow and Zoey Holland scored in double figures as did Addison Corn in a 55-22 win for the Lady Eagles.
Two breakaway lay-ups by Kierbow gave Mt. Zion a quick lead. She finished with 16 points, 14 in the first half.
It was nearly three minutes before Bowdon got on the board, but the Lady Eagles weren’t putting many points either. ‘
Jekera Brewer, who led her team with 13 points, got a bucket with 5:17 to go in the first quarter which not only put the Lady Red Devils (1-6) on the board, but cut Mt. Zion’s lead to 6-2.
Largley because of Kierbow, the Lady Eagles’ offense lived in transition getting three breakaway buckets accounting for six of Mt. Zion’s 10 points.
The quarter ended with Mt. Zion (7-2) up 10-4.
Kierbow not only showed what she could do around the bucket, she hit from outside as well.
With just over five and half minutes to play in the half, her three from the top of key put the Lady Eagles up 17-4.
Kierbow got to double digits in scoring with three minutes left in the first half at the foul line. She finished the first half with 14 points.
Meanwhile, the Lady Red Devils’ scoring drought continued.
Until the 1:18 mark of the second quarter, Bowdon didn’t score. Gibbs’ outback at that point stopped a 14-0 run going back to midway through the first quarter.
The Lady Eagles led 24-6 at the break.
In the second half, it was Zoey Holland that asserted herself in transition. She scored her 11th point with 3:55 to go in the third. By then the game was a 34-7 runaway.
Holland led all scorers with 19 points.
Holland and Addison Corn hit threes in the final minutes of the third while Brewer got a bucket for Bowdon.
Corn scored 11.
Mt. Zion still led 44-11 going into the fourth quarter.
