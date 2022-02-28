Mt. Zion’s girls hosted a second round playoff game on Friday. The Lady Eagles faced the Dublin Lady Irish for a chance to get to the elite eight of the bracket. Mt. Zion was up by eight in the third quarter, but Dublin went on a 21-8 run late in the second half to win it 42-36. With that, Mt. Zion’s girls’ dream season came to an end.
“I’m just so proud of them,” said an emotional head coach Tyler Wright after the game. “Not for just winning basketball games and accomplishing things that have never been done, but for the way they did it, and the relationships they’ve built.”
The coach had positive words despite being disappointed by the loss.
“They’re winners, they’re going to win in life because of how they’ve won this season,” he said.
Mt. Zion kept it close in the first half.
Late in the first quarter, Dublin’s Taybria Wilburn hit a three that gave the Irish their biggest lead of the first at 11-6. However, Shaniah Farley was Mt. Zion’s leading scorer in the first quarter, and she closed up the first with a couple scores to cut Dublin’s lead to 12-10 going into the second.
Mt. Zion’s Jordan Kierbow had a seven-point second quarter that helped to give the Lady Eagles a three-point lead going into halftime. Kierbow had a breakaway layup that tied the game up at 14-14 early in the second, and her only three pointer of the game gave Mt. Zion their first lead of the night at 17-16.
After Kierbow’s three, Mt. Zion went on a slight 6-4 run to go into the half up 23-20.
The Eagles extended their lead at the beginning of the second half. Mt. Zion’s Zoey Holland made a three from the top of the key that gave the Eales a 26-20 lead.
The game was scoreless for several minutes until Mt. Zion’s Kierbow broke the drought with a jump shot. This gave the Lady Eagles their biggest lead of the night at 28-20.
In the remaining three minutes of the third, however, Dublin went on a 7-0 run. Mt. Zion still had a one point lead, though, and Emily Byrd banked in a shot from the low block that allowed Mt. Zion to hold onto a 30-27 lead going into the fourth.
The first few minutes of the fourth were hard fought by both teams. Dublin retook the lead with a pair of early inside scores, but Mt. Zion immediately responded with a floater from Shaniah Farley to make it 32-31 Eagles.
However, after another long scoreless period, Dublin took the lead again and extended it with a pair of scores from Nahallie Turnley.
At this point, it was 35-32 Dublin with 1:19 left in the game. On the Irish’s next possession, Dublin’s Fuller hit a three and followed it with a score off a steal. Dublin was suddenly up 40-32 with 52.7 seconds left. Mt. Zion’s Holland hit a three from the corner in the final minute, but that proved to be the last score of the game outside of foul shots.
For the Lady Eagles, Kierbow and Holland both finished the game with 12 points in the loss. Mt. Zion ended the season with a record of 22-7, and Dublin improved to 22-8.
