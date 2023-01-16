Marley Derringer

Bremen’s girls basketball team defeated Adairsville 37-29 on Friday, their fourth region win of the season. Marley Derringer (12) is pictured in front of the Bremen crowd Friday night.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

BREMEN — Bremen hosted Adairsville last Friday for another set of region basketball contests.

The girls got ahead early and fended off a late comeback to win 37-29, while the boys have still yet to earn a region win, falling 56-43.

Trending Videos