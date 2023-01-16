BREMEN — Bremen hosted Adairsville last Friday for another set of region basketball contests.
The girls got ahead early and fended off a late comeback to win 37-29, while the boys have still yet to earn a region win, falling 56-43.
Updated: January 16, 2023 @ 11:20 pm
Bremen’s girls started off strong in a late-start 7 p.m. game on Friday.
Danilyn Sheats started things off for the Blue Devils with a pair of fast-break scores, and Mary House followed it up with a corner three and a jump shot, and Bremen was ahead 9-3 with three minutes left in the first.
The Devils ending the first with a 12-5 lead. The second quarter was a lower-scoring affair, but Bremen outscored Adairsville 8-7 to expand their lead to 20-12 going into halftime.
It was Bremen’s defense that shined through the third quarter, as they held the Lady Tigers to just four points in the quarter.
House had another corner three in the third, this time off an inbound pass, and she added a spin-move layup to close the quarter to give Bremen a 13-point, 29-16 lead to start the fourth.
The three-point shooting by Adairsville began to cut into Bremen’s lead in the fourth, mostly by point guard Naxyria Roberts.
Roberts hit a three and followed with a fast-break score to force a Bremen timeout with 1:56 left in the game.
Still, Bremen had 33-23 lead, and despite a late Adairsville three pointer, Bremen held on for a win.
The Lady Blue Devils move to 4-3 in the region and 10-5 for the season with a 6 p.m. contest on the way against Coahulla Creek today.
The Blue Devils had another fast start to begin a game, as Carson Ballew knocked down a three pointer and a layup within the first two minutes to give Bremen a 5-0 lead.
But it did not last.
Adairsville outscored Bremen 12-2 for the rest of the first quarter, led by guard Tayshaun Jackson, who had ten out of those 12.
Jackson finished the game with 22 points.
The game was not over yet, though. In the second quarter, both teams scored eleven points apiece, thanks to a six-point quarter from Bremen’s Bo Bolton, as well as a final-minute three pointer from Owen Millians.
Bremen was down just five points at halftime, 23-18, with two key starters Sully Senft and Cade Costanzo, set to enter the game. The two missed the first half due to disqualification from a previous game against Piedmont.
In the third quarter, Bremen chipped away at the Adairsville lead. Following back-to-back inside scores by Evan Brown, they cut it down to just four points at 31-27, but Adairsville then went on a 10-2 run for the final three minutes.
The Blue Devils went into the fourth down 41-29, and that proved to be too much of a deficit to overcome.
The game ended with excitement, as Adairsville’s Tre Winters went in for a dunk and Bremen’s Costanzo hit a deep three from the right wing, but neither score had a difference in the outcome, and Bremen dropped to 0-7 in the region.
Their next region game will be at home today at 7:30 p.m. against Coahulla Creek, whom they lost to 60-37 earlier in the season.
