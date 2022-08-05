The defending 2A state champion Heard County Braves softball team started their season on a high noteon the campus of UWG on Thursday with an 8-3 scrimmage win over Cedartown, and seemingly for head coach Matt Hornsby, it was a bit of a pleasant surprise.
“To be honest with you, we haven’t looked great in practice — we’ve just got people playing out of position — but I actually thought we played pretty well today,” Hornsby said after the game.
“We made a couple defensive miscues early on, but I thought we got those cleaned up. Our pitchers looked pretty good. Not great, but pretty good. They kept us in the game.”
“And then our offense, especially early on and late in the game, I thought had very good approaches at the plate and had good swings there.”
Cedartown went ahead early in the top of the first off an RBI double by Reagan Clarke to make it 1-0 Lady Bulldogs. However, Heard would go on to take a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the frame as Hannah Wright scored on a passed ball to tie it up, and two more runs scored on an error in left field on a hit by Gracie Bailey.
The Braves led by two going into the second inning, but Cedartown was not out of it yet. Hayvin Barclay started the scoring off for the Lady Bulldogs in the second with an RBI single to center field, and another run would score on a ground out by Autumn Boatner.
This was one of the few defensive miscues for Heard County in the early going that Hornsby spoke of, as the throw likely should have gone to home plate rather than first base with just one out on the board when the ball was put into play.
But the Lady Braves recovered batting in the bottom of the inning, again taking advantage of a pair of errors by Cedartown, taking the lead for good as both Chasity Kates and Kailey Blair scored on a wild pitch and a passed ball, respectively.
The Braves went on to add three more runs in the bottom of the sixth, including an RBI double by Bailey, a sacrifice RBI groundout by Maddie Carroll and an RBI single by LilyRae Fulford.
Fulford started in the circle for the Braves, allowing three runs in two innings with one strikeout. Auna Brice was strong in relief, pitching four scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, and Chloe Scarbrough closed the game for the Braves in the seventh.
This early win is a good sign for the defending state champs, especially against a bigger 4A school that made it to the Elite Eight last season.
When asked whether his team could make another run back at a state title, Hornsby said his team’s goal right now is just to win a region title.
“If you can win the region title, it makes the road a lot easier to get down to Columbus, so that’s our biggest goal right now,” he said. “If we can take care of that, it’ll put us in a good position to get there.”
