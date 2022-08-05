Auna Brice

Heard County’s Auna Brice pitched four scoreless innings with eight strikeouts in their 8-3 win over Cedartown in their first official scrimmage on Thursday at UWG’s softball field.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

The defending 2A state champion Heard County Braves softball team started their season on a high noteon the campus of UWG on Thursday with an 8-3 scrimmage win over Cedartown, and seemingly for head coach Matt Hornsby, it was a bit of a pleasant surprise.

“To be honest with you, we haven’t looked great in practice — we’ve just got people playing out of position — but I actually thought we played pretty well today,” Hornsby said after the game.

