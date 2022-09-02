The defending state champion Heard County softball team found themselves below .500 just a few days ago, but with two straight wins over talented teams, they look to be on the rise.
Perhaps the Lady Braves' biggest win of these two was a 16-5 win over Villa Rica, a team that was on an eight-game win streak before they faced Heard Wednesday night.
In this win, ace LilyRae Fulford pitched a full game, allowing just five runs on six hits on top of striking out seven.
Offensively, Heard County racked up 13 hits in the 16-run night, led by Hannah Wright who had three hits on five at-bats.
The Lady Braves also had two home runs on the night, one by Wright and another by Aubree Ussery.
This gave Heard a record of 5-5 going into a matchup with East Coweta on Thursday, another talented team on a six-game win streak. Nonetheless, th eBraves still came through, this time with an 8-3 win.
Again, Fulford had a good game toeing the rubber for Heard County with the help of the defense surrounding her, allowing three runs on 12 hits with three strikeouts.
On offense, it was Ussery's night, as she went two-for-four at the plate, both hits being home runs.
Heard County is now 6-5 on the season with a 1-0 region record. The Lady Braves will be back in action this Thursday with their second region game of the season at Lamar County.
First pitch for that game is currently scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
