The Bremen Blue Devils opened up region softball play on Tuesday with a doubleheader against the Adairsville Lady Tigers. Bremen started the night with an 11-8 loss, but they evened up the series in game two with a big 11-1 win to end the night.
In game one, the Lady Blue Devils watched the game slip away early and could not fully recover.
Adairsville scored a total of ten runs in the first inning, including runs on a single by Brie Patterson, a single by Annalee Morris, a double by Taylor Evans, a single by Jenna Young, and a home run by Patterson, all in the first inning.
The Lady Blue Devils collected nine hits in the game, and Adairsville had 11 in the high-scoring game one.
Bremen’s biggest inning was midway through the action, as they scored three runs in the fourth frame. Macie Pruitt and Mandy Rhinehart each had RBIs in the big inning.
Senior Megan Gregory led the Adairsville Tigers to victory on the rubber. The pitcher lasted four and a third innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out nine. Chelsea Bates and Jordan Clay entered the game out of the bullpen in relief.
Emalee Morris took the loss for Bremen in game one. Morris surrendered seven runs on five hits while walking one. Payton Terrell and Aubrey Shoemake both pitched three innings apiece in relief.
The Lady Blue Devils knocked back four home runs in game one. Rhinehart had a long ball in the fourth inning, Hali Duke had a deep shot in the fifth inning, Alyvia Matthews went for the long ball in the sixth inning, and Belle Akins went deep in the seventh.
Overall, Akins, Rhinehart and Duke all collected two hits for Bremen in game one to lead the team at the plate.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Lady Blue Devils took control and easily ran past the Lady Tigers in a ten-run victory.
Terrell was credited with the win in the circle for Bremen. The game-two starter pitched a shutout with two hits over her two-and-a-third innings, striking out four with no walks. Morris threw three-and-two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen to close out the win.
From the other dugout, Clay took the loss for Adairsville, with Bates and Gregory also spending time in the circle. Clay lasted two-and-two-thirds innings, allowing two hits and four runs.
Despite a big win, the Blue Devils only smacked one home run in the second game when Matthews went deep with a two-run shot in the fifth inning.
In game two, Bremen earned a total of seven hits. Ava Coggins and Akins each managed to find two hits to lead the team in the big region win. The Lady Blue Devils also had a good game in the base paths, as Duke and Coggins both stole two bases.
Bremen (8-1, 1-1 in region) was scheduled to play Coahulla Creek on Thursday, and they will be at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Adairsville (5-4-1, 1-1 in region) was scheduled to take on Ringgold on Thursday, and they will be at home against Ridgeland on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
