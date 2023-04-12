Lady Blue Devils cruise past Carver in rd. 1

Janie Voyles dribbles inside for one of her two goals in a 10-0 win over Carver Atlanta in the first round of 3A state playoffs.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

Bremen's girls soccer team punched their ticket to the second round of the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday, easily getting past a winless Carver Atlanta team in a mercy-rule win, 10-0.

Carver Atlanta only made the playoffs because their region was made up of four total teams, and the difference in skill level was apparent from the first kick.

