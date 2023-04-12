Lady Blue Devils cruise past Carver in rd. 1

Bremen's girls soccer team punched their ticket to the second round of the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday, easily getting past a winless Carver Atlanta team in a mercy-rule win, 10-0.
Carver Atlanta only made the playoffs because their region was made up of four total teams, and the difference in skill level was apparent from the first kick.
The Lady Blue Devils advance to play Lumpkin County at home in the second round next week, on April 17. Lumpkin County also earned a mercy-rule win in the first round, defeating Stephens County 10-0.
Less than three minutes into the game, the Devils were already up 3-0 thanks to goals from Danilyn Sheats, Lily Keown and Mary House.
House then had an assist to Bella Fields for the score, making it 4-0 with 35:32 on the clock.
House ended the night as the teams' leading scorer as she has all season, finishing with a hat trick including the final goal to push the game to a mercy win. Janie Voyles and Sheats also had two goals each.
With Bremen up 7-0, the referees called halftime at the 20-minute mark of the game, and the Lady Devils closed out the mercy win in the second half.
Despite this big win in round one, the Devils have tougher competition upcoming in their new classification.
"At the beginning of the year, we basically had it down to a handful of schools that I was kind of worried about once we got to the playoffs," said head coach Jason Fields. "Wesleyan, Columbus. And St. Vincents because they used to be in 2A with us."
Each of these teams are ones seeds and earned wins in the first round as well. St. Vincents is on Bremen's side of the bracket, so the Blue Devils would face them first should both teams make it that far.
"We know what we have to beat," Fields said. "I think we're at the level of those teams we have to beat, it's just making sure we stay focused throughout the whole thing and making sure that our key players show up to every match."
GHSA's coin flip will also be an important piece to Bremen's chances moving forward if they play St. Vincents down the line. A flip in Bremen's favor would mean another home game, but if it is flipped the other way around, it would mean a long trip to Savannah, Ga.
Regardless, Fields says he has the players to win no matter what the situation, it will simply depend on his players to show up every game and stay focused moving ahead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.