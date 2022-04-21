Bremen’s girls soccer team faced Bleckley County on Wednesday in the sweet-sixteen round of state playoffs. The Lady Blue Devils only needed the first half to earn the win, as they cruised to a 10-0 mercy rule win at halftime, mainly thanks to a big night from striker Mary House.
Bremen first got on the board with 34:05 on the clock, as House found the back of the net for the first time from roughly 20 yards back. Bremen's sideline exclaimed, "Mary in the house!" as she found the back of the net following a corner kick from the right side.
Bremen controlled the ball for most of the game. Three minutes later, the Blue Devils went up 2-0. This time, House provided the assist to Erin Nix for the score.
The Blue Devils stayed aggressive after their second goal, as House and Danilyn Sheats both had shots on goal that were blocked by Bleckley’s goalkeeper near the 30-minute mark.
House and Sheats recovered quickly following the saves, as Sheats dished an assist to House with 28:32 on the clock to put Bremen up 3-0. House then appeared to have another goal a few minutes later, but the score was negated on a late offsides call.
Bremen got two quick goals near the 22-minute mark of the first and only half, as Bella Fields’s score glanced off the goalkeeper’s fingertips, and Ella Harrod sprinted down the middle of the field to slide in a score. It was 5-0 Bremen, and Bleckley was reeling.
The Blue Devils continued to attack, this time with a goal from Sheats that banked off the goalkeeper on its way to the net to make it 6-0. Bremen's next three goals would be from House.
House got her first goal in this stretch with a steal and score from the left side in front of the goal. Then, with under four minutes to go, Harrod tapped an assist and House drove it into the net.
On House’s final goal of the night, she was left alone with Bleckley’s goalkeeper as the Royals drove downfield. Bremen cleared the ball from their side of the field, and House was there to sneak in the score to make it 9-0 with 3:09 to go.
Although House led the team in goals, Bella Fields delivered the final dagger. Off another Harrod assist, Fields grounded in Bremen’s tenth goal with 40.1 seconds on the clock.
The rest of the time ran off the clock as Bleckley tried to put something together, and Bremen walked away with a quick win and a ticket to the elite eight.
The Lady Blue Devils will have a tough test against the undefeated Jeff Davis Lady Yellow Jackets on Monday, April 25.
