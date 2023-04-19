Ladner's big day propels Wolves over Jaguars

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The University of West Georgia baseball team continued to impress in midweek action, defeating the Augusta Jaguars 11-8 on Tuesday afternoon.
The Wolves (28-13, 14-10 GSC) got going right in the very first inning thanks to a lead off double from Sam Ladner, who got moved over to third on a groundout and then came around to score on a sac fly from Anthony Calabro to give the Wolves an early 1-0 lead.
After Carson Crossley kept the Jaguars (21-21, 12-15 PBC) off the scoreboard in the bottom half, the UWG offense got right back to it in the second. Jared Emory led the inning off with a double followed by a bunt single from Cooper Prince. The Wolves got their second run of the game just as they did their first, with a sac fly, this time from Jackson Webb, leading 2-0 early.
The Jags were able to get on the scoreboard in the third inning on a two run home run from Pat Galvin to tie the game at two apiece.
Things were quiet at the plate until the fifth inning when Henry Daniels launched his 13th home run of the season, a solo blast, and the Wolves went back in front 3-2. The inning was not done, however, as Calabro kept the inning going with a single, followed by a hit by pitch to Logan Fink and an Emory walk, which loaded the bases with no one out. One batter later, Prince doubled into the right field gap to score a pair and extend the UWG lead to 5-2.
Jackson Webb brought home another with an RBI single of his own, and later in the inning, Sam Ladner blasted a three run, opposite field home run to put the Wolves up 9-2, and capped off a seven run fifth inning for UWG.
Augusta struck for five runs over the next two innings, and in the top of the sixth Jackson Webb provided his second RBI single of the afternoon to bring home another for UWG, and going into the seventh, UWG held a slim 10-7 lead.
After nothing in the eighth, Sam Ladner once again drove in a run for UWG, this time by way of a two out triple that scored Charlie Tull, giving the Wolves a much needed insurance run. Headed to the bottom of the ninth, the Wolves needed three outs and held a four run lead.
Ryan Whitener came back out to work the ninth and did allow one run, but the Wolves hung on to win 11-8 in their last road midweek contest of 2023.
Ladner finished with three hits and was just a single shy of the cycle, with Calabro, Prince, and Webb all also finishing with two hits a piece, and Ladner also finished with a team leading four RBI's on the afternoon.
The duo of Ronny Piepmeier and Whitener combined for three innings of relief at the end, allowing just three hits and one run to close out the game.
The Wolves are back in action this weekend as they travel to Cleveland, Miss. to take on the Delta State Statesmen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.