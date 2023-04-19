Ladner's big day propels Wolves over Jaguars

Sam Ladner finished with three hits and was just a single shy of the cycle in a midweek UWG win.

 UWG ATHLETICS

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The University of West Georgia baseball team continued to impress in midweek action, defeating the Augusta Jaguars 11-8 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Wolves (28-13, 14-10 GSC) got going right in the very first inning thanks to a lead off double from Sam Ladner, who got moved over to third on a groundout and then came around to score on a sac fly from Anthony Calabro to give the Wolves an early 1-0 lead.

Trending Videos